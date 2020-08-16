Three Palestinians Injured as Night Border Protests Resume in Gaza

Dozens of young Palestinians came out to protest against Israel near the border fence of the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, Palestinian sources said. According to the sources, protesters approached the fence and threw explosives at soldiers, who fired on them and used other riot-dispersal means. According to the sources, three Palestinians were shot in the lower body by Israeli sharp-shooters.

The nighttime protests had stopped a few months ago, after Israel and Hamas reached an understanding to calm things down, with a set of conditions. Several factions inside the enclave started offensive action again two months ago, including the launching of incendiary balloons, which has led to Israel striking the Strip several times in response in the last two weeks. The resumption of night protests and activities indicate a further escalation in tensions.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political wing, said on Saturday night that an Egyptian delegation was to arrive in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night to work toward achieving calm, but there was no date set for the cessation of the renewed protests.

Last week, Haaretz reported that Israel would not allow money from Qatar to enter the Gaza Strip as long as the incendiary balloons continued. Over the past few days, dozens of fires caused by the incendiary balloons have broken out in Israeli fields adjacent to the Strip. Most of the Palestinian operatives launching the balloons are reportedly members of organizations affiliated with Hamas.

Intensive talks were underway last week between Israel, Qatar and Egypt, and via the latter, with Hamas, in an attempt to stop the escalation on the border with Gaza. Qatar is supposed to transfer $30 million to Hamas in Gaza, as it does every month. The Qatari envoy is said not to be keen on visiting Gaza until the atmosphere calms down.