Three Palestinians Attacked by by West Bank Settlers, Red Crescent Says

A Palestinian trying to extinguish a fire in an olive grove near the Palestinian village of Burin in the northern West Bank on October 16, 2019.

Jewish settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers on Thursday, wounding three, at an olive grove near the village of Burin in the West Bank, according to witnesses and the Red Crescent.

Witnesses said the settlers attacked the farmers while they were harvesting olives, and also damaged the grove. Following the incident, clashes erupted between the settlers and the Israeli soldiers who arrived at the scene.

The attack came days after Rabbis for Human Rights activists said they were assaulted by settlers near Burin. The activists said they had arrived at the village to assist Palestinian farmers to harvest their olive trees, and that masked assailants attacked them with iron polls, hurled stones at them and set the olive groves on fire.

The Israeli army confirmed that altercations took place in the village, and that the fire that broke out there was caused by arson, adding that one of the settlers was arrested.