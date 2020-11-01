Three Men Found Dead in Northern Israel in Suspected Triple Murder

Three men were found shot dead Sunday morning in a grove in the upper Galilee.

The motive for the murders is reportedly a longstanding family dispute that has exacted other victims. The police said the men, who were known to police, were involved in criminal activity.

The men were identified as Hamed Majdi Hussein, 57, from Bu'eine, Suheir Hassan, 38, from Sajur, and Rami Yacoub Abu Zlam, 41, from Jdeidi-Maker.

The case will be handled by the central investigations unit, according to a police statement, which added that forces have set up roadblocks in the area in search of suspects.

According to data obtained by Haaretz, the Israeli police solved 22 percent of murder cases involving Arab victims since the start of the year, compared with 53 percent of cases involving Jewish victims.

Since the start of 2020, 77 Arabs have been murdered in Israel, 13 of them are women. Like in past years, 65 percent of violent crimes took place in Arab communities – representing more than three times the proportion of Arab citizens in Israel. Furthermore, more than 90 percent of shooting incidents took place in Arab residential neighborhoods.