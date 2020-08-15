Thousands of anti-Netanyahu Protesters Gather in Jerusalem

Thousands of Israelis are protesting Saturday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem calling for his resignation for the eighth consecutive week.

A variety of organizations have joined forces at the protest. The usual anti-Netanyahu protesters calling for his resignation over the three corruption cases against have been joined by several organizations of self-employed Israelis protesting the failed economic response to the coronavirus crisis. In addition, the protest in Jerusalem will be joined by a "March of Moms" protesting against violence in Arab-Israeli society.

Protesters are carrying signs that read "Disconnected [politicians], you don't care" and "uniting against the disconnected."

A protesters on a bridge in Tel Aviv carries a sign that reads, 'Thanks for Dubai, yalla bye,' August 15, 2020.

A parallel protest was held near Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea for the fourth week in a row. Several hundred protesters carried signs that read "When will we make peace among ourselves? Stop the incitement", "corruption kills," and "We shall know better days." Protesters also hung a massive black banner with the word "liar" written on it in white letters.

Another 50,000 Israelis gathered at bridges and major intersections across Israel for the eighth consecutive week.

At the Jerusalem protest, about twenty doctors in uniforms stood under a sign that read, "In the morning we fight in corona, in the evening we fight corruption."

One of the doctors, Yishai Kelly, said that "If a prime minister between the first and second waves is busy with his own tax benefits and trying to disrupt the legal proceedings against him then it is clear that his head and his time aren't invested in preparing the state for the second wave" of the coronavirus.

Masked protesters hold caricatures of Amir Peretz, Gabi Ashkenazi and Benny Gantz, Jerusalem, August 15, 2020.

The Black Flag movement, which has had a major hand in organizing the protests across Israel said "While the prime minister is busy arranging flights for himself to pools in Abu Dhabi, the nation is collapsing from failed management of the economic-health crisis. Not flights to the Gulf – jobs – in Israel! That's what we demand!" The organization added, "The [man who is] accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust that is busy from morning to night with his trial and his incitement is unfit to manage the state of Israel. We don't want an election; we want a functioning prime minister."

Last Saturday, more than 10,000 protesters gathered outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem to peacefully protest. Meanwhile, thousands more protested across the country.

Police in Jerusalem attempted to bring the demonstration to an end shortly after midnight by airing an announcement over loudspeakers. Police started evacuating protesters from the area around the residence around half an hour later.

The ongoing protests against the prime minister have sparked tensions between demonstrates and the police, with clashes taking place at many protests. Right-wing Netanyahu supporters have engaged in violence against anti-Netanyahu protesters, as the protests look unlikely to cease.