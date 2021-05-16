This Hotel Was a Model of Jewish-Arab Coexistence – Until an Angry Mob Arrived

Before Evan Fallenberg sealed the doors and windows of Arabesque – the boutique hotel he had lovingly built that was vandalized by an angry Arab mob in the northern coastal city of Acre Wednesday night – he was so overwhelmed that he paused to sit on the stone steps at the entrance.

“All I could do was sit down on those steps,” he told Haaretz in an interview on Thursday. “It was just too much to take in. As I was sitting there, I insisted that the door be kept open: I wanted everyone passing by to acknowledge the destruction in some way. And they did. Neighbors stopped in. A few cried and some apologized – even though it wasn’t their fault. They were upset, they were distraught. And they spoke. They told stories of their own experiences and they told stories about Arabesque back when we first started.”

“Suddenly, I realized that this was kind of a shivah,” he says, referring to the seven-day mourning period in Judaism. “It had that dynamic. I was the mourner, mourning for Arabesque, and they were coming and consoling me. And as it happens with shivah calls, you often wind up consoling the people who come to visit.”

Fallenberg thought he was holding it together well, listening to his hotel’s neighbors – all Arab residents of Acre’s Old City – and even smiling and laughing at their reminiscences. Then, his hotel’s first employee, “who knows every inch of Arabesque,” approached and he watched her survey the destruction.

“She and I just burst out crying,” Fallenberg recounts.

Their tears weren’t merely over the loss of livelihood. Acre’s Old City had been a thriving bubble of coexistence that, for more than a decade, felt immune from the tensions that regularly roil Israel. Its full-time residents are nearly all Arab, part of the large minority making up approximately a third of the city. Scarred by the destruction during a bout of Jewish-Arab violence in the city in 2008, they vowed to maintain peace in their neighborhood, protecting it when riots have subsequently hit Arab and “mixed cities” comprising both Jews and Arabs.

That peace, its dramatic seaside setting and multiple historic landmarks have led to a burgeoning tourist trade, supercharged since the Old City was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018.

The founding father of upscale Acre tourism was Uri Jeremias, proprietor of the Uri Buri seafood restaurant and the luxury Efendi hotel, both of which were attacked in the rampage – during which every Jewish-owned business in the Old City was systematically targeted.

Eight years ago, Fallenberg, 59, jumped on the Acre bandwagon. He immigrated to Israel from Ohio 35 years ago, and built a flourishing career as a translator, novelist and creative-writing professor at Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan.

Looking for a new home and a new adventure, he purchased the dilapidated 300-square-meter (3,230-square-foot) property in the Old City and spent three years lovingly renovating it with authentic stones and tiles. The result was so spectacular, Arabesque made it into The New York Times’ real estate section.

Open gallery view The dining area at Arabesque in Acre's Old City. Last Wednesday morning it was serving breakfast to a full complement of guests; hours later it was ransacked by an angry mob. Credit: Arabesque

Open gallery view The Arabesque boutique hotel in Acre's Old City prior to last week's attack. Credit: Arabesque

He hadn’t set out to become an innkeeper. Fallenberg’s original vision was to create a writer’s retreat where Israeli, Palestinian and visiting foreign writers would toil in their well-appointed rooms by day, and share meals and ideas in the evening. Hosting tourists had been a short-term, money-making plan intended to last while he sought funding for his writer’s colony dream. But “once we started, it began to roll on its own,” he recalls. Fallenberg’s 33-year-old son, Micha, became the hotel’s manager and eventually they expanded beyond the three rooms in the original property. They rented four rooms in a building across the courtyard, and took on the management of other tourist properties.

But Fallenberg continued to aspire to making his property more than just a hotel, hosting writers when he could, and declaring on his website that Arabesque intended to “serve the local community by making it a venue for cultural events; promote local talent, by hosting musical, literary, artistic and culinary events featuring local artists; welcome artists of all kinds from the city, the region and the world as they pursue artistic projects; and host private events of all kinds that promote dialogue through the arts,” in a place he described as “a labor of love shared by Muslims, Jews and Christians alike.”

‘Frenzy of destruction’

When the unrest began in Acre on Tuesday, Fallenberg was in Tel Aviv ahead of teaching at Bar-Ilan, surprised, along with the rest of the city, by the massive rocket attack from Gaza.

That evening, as violence in the mixed central city of Lod hit the headlines, he began to get word that Acre was beginning to boil over as well. On television, he watched angry mobs gather in front of the rented studio apartment he lives in just outside the Old City and he heard from his son that “things were getting out of hand.”

Open gallery view Evan Fallenberg on the steps of Arabesque.

Instead of teaching his class on Wednesday morning, he jumped on the train north and arrived at the hotel as his son and staff were serving guests breakfast. The previous evening, as businesses had been attacked, guests in the fully booked hotel had been warned by police to stay in their rooms. Watching them peacefully eating breakfast felt surreal, given that three-quarters of the hotels, along with other businesses, had been attacked the previous night.

“I’m sure we were the only people serving breakfast in the Old City,” he says.

That night, Fallenberg hunkered down in his apartment, only later learning of what was happening at Arabesque. He was told it was possibly the very last Jewish establishment attacked in the Old City, with 50 men approaching the building. He heard that it took them 15 minutes to break down the sturdy front door.

The next 45 minutes were a “frenzy of destruction,” he says. “The grand piano was upended, sinks were broken. The artwork was all thrown about, along with the antique furniture loaned to me. The destruction was total.”

He credits his neighbors with preventing the attackers from firebombing the hotel.

Open gallery view The scene from the fire-damaged Uri Buri restaurant in Acre's Old City last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Open gallery view The exterior of the Uri Buri restaurant following the mob attack that targeted Jewish-owned businesses in Acre's Old City last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

“The neighbors begged the mob not to burn it, because it would affect them as well,” he relays. “We have three families living on various sides of my courtyard, so the impact on them if there had been a fire would have been tremendous. Yes, we were targeted, but in a certain sense we were also spared.”

Who were the attackers? It has been rumored that the vast majority came from outside of Acre, but the choice of targets was so precise, it was clear that locals were among them, Fallenberg says. The destruction was clearly “well-planned” – hitting every Jewish-owned establishment, and sparing those that were not. Even in the marina, only boats and yachts owned by Jews were vandalized.

Fallenberg says he isn’t much interested in finger-pointing: “To me, whether it was someone from three alleys away or from another village in the Galilee who I’ve never met before is irrelevant.”

He is, however, upset that the authorities – both police and fire – publicly announced they would stay out of the Old City during the unrest. Even on Thursday, he notes, police refused when he asked them to visit Arabesque to help assess the damage for insurance purposes.

He is still in shock that such terrible violence was so easily ignited. “I think what startled me the most is that it could all unravel so quickly,” he reflects. “A moment ago, I had a successful, beautiful hotel in a successful, beautiful city. Very successful. With COVID and Israelis not being able to travel abroad, Acre had become ‘abroad’ for people. We were completely fully booked for months ever since we were able to reopen after lockdown. We were looking ahead at an unprecedented season to come. And in the space of a couple of nights, we had to seal up the hotel.

“If you’d told me just a couple of days ago that this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have understood what you were talking about,” he adds.

Open gallery view A torched car burning in Acre last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Bubbling resentment

Today, Fallenberg wonders if the area’s renaissance was too good to be true. Although Jews were displacing Arab families by moving into the Old City, the gentrification process had been moving full force and “changing the face of the city,” he says. Despite the fact that the local Arab community was sharing in the prosperity, profiting from the conversion of family-owned properties into tourist properties, there was inevitably “resentment bubbling under the surface.”

All he had seen, though, was shared pride and joy between Jews and Arabs – his staff included – in what was being built in Acre. “Every guest said it felt so friendly and welcoming, like nowhere else in Israel,” he says.

Before it all fell apart, Fallenberg says he had been contemplating the future and hoping to revive his fantasy of transforming Arabesque into a full-on writer’s retreat, able to accommodate large groups at a time.

“I had been thinking that after I retire from teaching, this is what I want my life to be: to foster artists, and bring good people together. I don’t know where that dream is anymore.”

Open gallery view A youngster surveils the damage done by a rioting mob in Acre's Old City last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Being a novelist, Fallenberg could not help putting his reflections on the page, writing a Facebook post that has been shared more than 3,000 times.

“It is no small feat to upturn a grand piano or split a sink in two or rip a television or air conditioner into its tiniest parts,” he wrote. “The anger and hatred necessary are beyond my own imagination, the pull of muscles involved beyond my capacity. But I do not wish to envision the frenzy as it crescendoed. I prefer, instead, to remember what has been lost: laundry day, when the dining table and the piano stood full of linens to be sorted and we talked and laughed as we worked; the pleased astonishment of first-time visitors as they encountered our oasis after meandering through the narrow stone alleyways of our town; the scent of hibiscus flowers cooking on the stove for the next morning’s breakfast juice; the bells from St. George and the muezzin calls from the Al Jazzar mosque, occasionally at once; the daily encounter with Abu Saleh, the oldest man in the Old City, on his daily walks to feed bread to the pigeons on the seaside promenade.”

Both before and after his post, Fallenberg says, there has been an “incredible” outpouring of offers for help from friends and fans of Arabesque.

“People are coming to me, asking if they can set up a crowdfunding campaign to help us get back on our feet. But I don’t even know what ‘Getting on our feet’ means right now. I don’t know what I’m striving for at this point or if Acre will continue to be the hospitable environment that I thought it was.

Open gallery view Rioting Jewish youth throwing stones at homes in one of Acre's Arab neighborhoods last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

“I really don’t know what to tell anyone about where Acre is going,” he continues. “I used to tell every guest that came in that Acre was the model of successful coexistence. What gave me hope over the past few years is that this was some kind of microcosm of what could happen in this country, and it’s in danger of being lost now.

“I’m still in mourning,” Fallenberg sums up. “I can’t really think beyond that at this point.”