Third Israeli Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Israel; Country Issues Mass Quarantine

Israeli Paramedics of Maguen David Adom at the coronavirus national operations center, in the central Israeli city of Kiryat Ono on February 26, 2020.

An Israeli man who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan returned to Israel on Friday, where he was diagnosed as ill with the coronavirus. The man has been transferred to a quarantine.

The man was initially hospitalized in Japan, but upon his release and return to the country he had been tested positive for the virus. The man flew to Israel via a commerical flight of Turkish Airlines from Tokyo through Istanbul and then to Tel Aviv. All the passengers who were with him on board flight TK53 and then TK84, which landed in Israel at 08:55 A.M., are requested to immediately enter a house quarantine of 14 days and report immediately to the Health Ministry.

He is the third Israeli to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel. His diagnosis follows that of two other Israelis earlier Friday.

An Israeli man who returned to the country from northern Italy earlier this week tested positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to a quarantine at the Sheba Medical Center, Israel's Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said that the man's wife was also diagnosed with the virus and is now in isolation.

On Thursday afternoon, reports emerged that an Israeli residing in the area of the Coastal Plain had violated the quarantine he is under and went to visit family members. The court in response criticized the police for failing to bring the man to a hearing on his case and releasing him without restrictions.

The Health Ministry has notified the public of different spots where the man stayed. Anyone who was near these areas, at least two meters away and for 15 minutes or longer, is required to immediately enter a house quarantine for 14 days and report to the Health Ministry:

El Al flight LY381, which departed from Israel on February 21 at 6 A.M.

El Al flight LY382, which landed in Israel on February 23 at 4:10 P.M.

The 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda, February 23 between 6 P.M. and 10 P.M.

The 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda, February 24 between 8:30 A.M. and midnight

The 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda, February 25 between 8:30 A.M. and midnight

The Irus synagogue at the Irus community, February 24 between 6 A.M. and 7 A.M.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, Israel's national airline carrier El Al announced that it would suspend starting Friday all the flights scheduled to head there from the Ben-Gurion Airport. In addition, all flights to Thailand will be cancelled starting Monday.

Meanwhile, Israel's Education Ministry announced that it has decided to nix all the student delegations that were supposed to travel abroad; it has also determined that requests to establish new delegations will not be approved.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a special Magen David Adom emergency services station that was set up especially to handle civilians' inquiries pertaining to the virus. During his visit, the premier called on the public to cooperate in order to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. "Whoever has returned from any country in the world and seems to be carrying symptons of the virus — Magen David Adom will send paramedics to his house to test them for it," Netanyahu said.