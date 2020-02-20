'The Sound of Music' Returns to Israel

THE HILLS ARE STILL ALIVE: Veteran English-language theatre group LOGON (Light Opera Group of the Negev) is about to stage “The Sound of Music” in venues across the country. One of audiences’ “Favorite Things” for many decades, the Rodgers and Hammerstein show is one of the world’s most beloved musicals. It includes standards like “Edelweiss,” “Climb Every Mountain” and “Do-Re-Mi.” The cast of 35 actors and dancers in the new production includes veteran LOGON performers Tamar Naggan (who appears with her son Gidi and daughter Ayelet), Michael Herman and newcomer Netta Druckman, who plays Maria. Nine youngsters, some of whom are grandchildren of LOGON’s founders, play the von Trapp children. Beginning in Be’er Sheva next Thursday, performances continue throughout March in Eshkol, Givatayim, Netanya, Modi’in, Nes Tziona, Jerusalem, Ra’anana and then back to Be’er Sheva. Performances are in English with Hebrew surtitles. For tickets and details, call 08-641-4081 or visit the website.

AT A CROSSROADS: Crossroads Jerusalem, which works with at-risk teens, has launched a new program inspired by the London Chicken Shed, called Crossroads Theater Shed. C. B. Davies, an actor and founder of the Jerusalem English Theater Community, has been teaching improv and helping teens and young adults improve their acting skills at the classes, which take place on Monday evenings along with theater practitioner Eliana Sanders. “We are planning to do outreach and make a more inclusive atmosphere, not just working with teens who are coming for therapy but also normative teens who just want to be part of a drama program,” Davies told Haaretz. He added that he is working closely with Chicken Shed. “They have a really nice theater now, and they’ll be bringing practitioners to develop it here,” he said. The program will culminate at the end of year, added Davies, who is originally from New Jersey. For more info, call C.B. at 054-622-0850.

SILVER SERVICE: AACI, the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel, paid tribute to recently retired Josie Arbel – who served as director of immigrant absorption services for over 20 years – in Jerusalem on Tuesday. “In looking back, you don’t always feel it when you are in the middle of it, but I help people,” Arbel told Haaretz, reflecting on 25 years of service to new immigrants. “My team made a difference in giving people information, advice, tools and encouragement that you can tackle the challenges and make a life here,” added Arbel, who hails from Toronto and moved to Israel in 1983. “Josie is the testament of someone who was a complete professional and yet cared about the olim on the most basic level,” AACI Executive Director David London told Haaretz. “Now, she gets a well-deserved rest. We’re thrilled for her. She left a great legacy.”

