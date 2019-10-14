Washington Wants Him, Moscow Uses Him as Leverage. This Russian Hacker Just Became One of Israel's Most Famous Prisoners

For almost four years, he sat in Israel’s Hadarim Prison without anyone taking any interest in him. He was described as a quiet man who caused no disciplinary problems. Aleksey Burkov, 29, required no special attention from his jailers or anyone else, aside from a few Russian-speaking prisoners with whom he became friendly.

But last weekend, it became clear to everyone that he was a hacker wanted by both Washington and Moscow. And now, his fate has been tied to that of a woman he has never met – Naama Issachar, the Israeli sentenced by a Russian court last Friday to 7.5 years in jail for having smuggled 9.6 grams of hashish. She was arrested while changing planes in Russia on her way home from a yoga course in India.

Since last weekend, when word got out that Russia had pressed Israel to exchange him for Issachar, Burkov has become one of Israel’s most famous prisoners. What still remains unclear is the chain of events that led to Issachar’s severe sentence, and why Burkov has become “an asset of supreme importance” to Moscow, as one senior Israeli official involved in the case put it. “The story is a mystery,” a senior law enforcement official agreed.

Nevertheless, sifting through past events and talking with the main characters can shed some light on that.

The first chapter of the story took place between 2009 and 2013. During this period, American officials suspect that a website called cardplanet.cc sold credit card details of some 150,000 Americans to online criminals, a massive fraud that added up to around $20 million. Investigations by the U.S. Secret Service – which, aside from guarding the president, is responsible for fighting fraud – eventually pinned a young Russian from St. Petersburg as the site’s main operator.

In 2015, an international arrest warrant was issued for Burkov, and he was charged in a Virginia court with several counts of fraud, identity theft, computer hacking and money laundering. According to a brief filed by U.S. prosecutors, he publicized his website on underground web forums widely used by internet criminals and solicited those criminals to steal credit card data and sell it.

Burkov has never confessed to the charges. But in 2011, “he published a post on a forum in which he boasted of the acts of which he’s now accused,” said Elia Stcin, who researches hackers. “It included some of the open-source code he used to break into American computers and steal account data.”

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Stcin, a resident of the south who now works as a programmer, said Monday that he recalled seeing Burkov’s username, Zero Day, on various underground forums. He added that many Israeli hackers have at least a virtual acquaintance with Burkov or one of his various usernames.

Stcin stressed that he doesn’t know whether Burkov actually committed the crimes in question or was merely taking credit for someone else’s deeds. Moreover, if he is guilty, Stcin says he "has no idea who he was working for.”

Nevertheless, he added, he’s familiar with Burkov’s work as a programmer, and he definitely had the necessary technical skills. “We would contact him about all kinds of bugs we had in websites,” Stcin said. “If we had something sensitive that we wanted to block off, he was the right address.”

Naama Issachar, 25, has been detained in Russia since April 2019, and faces up to ten years in jail

But according to the U.S. Secret Service, and to other American intelligence agencies, according to one Israeli source – Burkov was much more than a talented programmer. So the hunt for him continued, even after the arrest warrant was issued and charges were filed.

The breakthrough occurred in late 2015, when a Secret Service agent investigated a Russian social media account operated by Burkov under a fictitious name. What gave him away? He posted a screenshot of his computer in which an open tab showed the transactions page of the website that sold credit card data. Only the site operator had access to that page, the Secret Service said.

Burkov’s activity on the social media site also revealed his location: He posted a picture of himself and some friends on vacation in Thailand. From there, according to a source involved in the case, he went to Egypt. But his next stop proved to be his last: When he decided to hop over from Sinai to visit Eilat, he was arrested at the border crossing due to the American arrest warrant, and he was sent for interrogation.

Aside from the Israeli interrogator, the Secret Service agent who tracked Burkov down and another American agent were also present in the interrogation room. According to an affidavit subsequently filed by the first agent, Burkov admitted that the website had been under his management for years. Moreover, a search of his cellphone and text messages supported that claim.

In addition to managing the credit card website, Burkov also managed a forum for internet criminals called Cyber-Crime, which served as a way for these criminals to connect with each other, the Americans said. He displayed the stolen credit card data on that site as well.

Washington requested his extradition, and proceedings began in the Jerusalem District Court. But while those proceedings were underway, Russia suddenly filed its own extradition request, saying Burkov was also wanted there for internet fraud. Unlike the American request, however, the Russian one was very thin on supporting evidence, according to sources that saw them both.

The legal proceedings took a very long time. After the district court ruled in favor of Burkov’s extradition, he appealed to the Supreme Court, and the latter finally approved his extradition to the United States only this past August.

From there, it should have been smooth sailing. But then Issachar was arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced – and suddenly, there was a new twist in the plot.