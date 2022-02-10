Netanyahu, Right-wing Politicians Boycott 'Leftist' Army Radio After Pundit Is Removed

Benjamin Netanyahu accused Israel's Army Radio of "trampling democracy" and other right-wing opposition figures said they would boycott the station, after it announced that a prominent right-wing pundit will be removed from his position anchoring the station’s daily afternoon news roundup – but stay as a commentator.

“Jacob Bardugo's dismissal is a scandal and a testament to how the left is trampling democracy and freedom of expression," opposition leader Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday, echoing his Likud party's rhetoric claiming Israeli media is biased.

“They are trying to silence the last right-winger at Army Radio, who broadcast the most balanced program on the radio," Netanyahu argued. "They will not silence the right and will not silence Bardugo."

The leaders of the "national bloc" – right-wing opposition parties, including Likud, Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism and ultra-Orthodox parties – said in a joint statement they would refuse to speak on Army Radio, adding they "call on anyone who believes in the freedom of expression to do so."

The station, operated by the Israel Defense Forces, announced that Bardugo would no longer co-host the “Bardugo and Wilenski” news roundup, but will continue to host his own Friday morning opinion show.

Open gallery view Army Radio's Bardugo along with Shas leader Arye Dery, last year. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Bardugo, a Likud activist turned National Lottery chief, became a political analyst and anchor at Army Radio several years ago, making a name for himself as a staunch critic of Netanyahu’s political opponents.

He also took aim at former Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, who had indicted Netanyahu on charges of corruption during his tenure, which ended this week.

According to the station's statement, the decision concerning Bardugo came from a desire to “create a clear separation between news and punditry” and the daily news show, now renamed “Five in the evening.”

Netanyahu has often targeted the press in his public statements. The former prime minister, who is himself currently on trial for suspected bribery, fraud and breach of trust, assailed the left and the media for engaging in the “biggest election fraud in the history of the country” after his failure to establish a government last, dubbing the establishment of a government with a slim Knesset majority as an attack on Israeli democracy itself.

In a series of English-language videos last December, Netanyahu alleged that the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of seeking to “monopolize all political discussion to stay in power.”

Following Army Radio’s announcement, Netanyahu loyalist and former Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana tweeted that he was “one of the very many who loved listening to Bardugo,” calling his removal “Bolshevism” and comparing the station to North Korea.

“Until further notice, I will no longer be interviewed on Army Radio,” he declared.