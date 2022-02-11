The Joan Didion Essay That Israelis Should Read

In an article published in January 2003, American writer and essayist Joan Didion, who died this past December 23, had words of praise for the Israeli media. Writing in The New York Review of Books about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, she decried the shallowness of American discourse, which she saw as wallowing in hollow patriotism. She singled out Haaretz’s English-language website as a positive, counter-example of true patriotism that embodies a willingness for self-criticism, and elsewhere praised Israelis Avishai Margalit, a philosophy professor, and the late journalist and author Amos Elon. No similar rational discussion about Israel can be conducted in the United States, Didion wrote, because any criticism of Israel is immediately construed as being antisemitic.

“Israel has become the fulcrum of [American] foreign policy,” she wrote, and is therefore taboo. In American discourse at the start of this century, it was difficult, in Didion’s perception, to raise the question of whether Israel’s actions were an expression of self-defense or self-destruction.

That essay, entitled “Fixed Opinions, or The Hinge of History,” is probably her most relevant in terms of the Israeli reader. Interestingly, the most relevant parts of all are actually the passages that don’t deal with Israel directly, but rather with the U.S. response to the Al-Qaida attacks. What comes through is that the U.S. administrations’ shaping of the public discourse in the wake of the attacks was astonishingly similar, indeed almost identical, to the way the Israeli government frames discourse concerning matters of peace and security.

In her article Didion shows how the emphasis on the need for “national unity” following the September 11 attacks was intended to bolster acquiescence to an administration policy that was in place before the terrorist attacks: tax cuts, “the systematic elimination of regulatory and union protections” and of course a hike in defense spending. The word “security” was exploited cynically by politicians to promote an infringement of privacy and of other human rights, as seen in the passage of the Patriot Act which allowed widespread eavesdropping.

An entire system of interpretation went into action following the attacks in the United States, in order to flatten everything into one image – of the two burning towers – that was devoid of all background, context, history. The aim was to render the event manageable, sentimental, sacred. Infantile phrasing dominated the discourse, Didion writes: “the loved ones,” “the families,” “the heroes.” Historical ignorance was depicted as a virtue, and certain questions were verboten: Who hates the United States? Why, exactly? Which American policy and actions generated the hatred? To raise such questions was considered bad taste, an affront to the new sensitivity. It was “not an appropriate time” to be critical, politicians and journalists in the United States seemed to agree. (And in quiet times, one could add, there’s no call to be critical.)

Rational discussion of the attacks and of government policy was supplanted by a simplistic division between good and bad; the language of reason gave way to sentimentalism. “The presence of rain at a memorial for fallen firefighters,” Didion writes, “was gravely reported as evidence that ‘even the sky cried.’”

We are familiar with similar texts in the Hebrew press.

Open gallery view The Twin Towers on fire during the 9/11 attacks. Credit: AP

It wasn’t always like that. Didion quotes an interview with a political scientist who noted that on September 12, 2001, bookstores in New York “were emptied of books on Islam, on American foreign policy, on Iraq, on Afghanistan.” Furthermore, a “substantive discussion” took place in the United States about how the American presence worldwide “created a situation in which movements like Al-Qaida can thrive and prosper.” But that discussion was quickly aborted. Within weeks – and this was Didion’s impression as well – the discussion was “short-circuited” in favor of the question, “What’s wrong with the Islamic world that it failed to produce democracy, science, education, its own enlightenment, and created societies that breed terror?”

Everyone who was critical of administrative detention or military tribunals “was at some level ‘against’ America,” Didion notes, citing President George W. Bush’s formula: “You’re either with us or you’re with the terrorists.” (Older Israeli readers will undoubtedly recall Ariel Sharon’s cry, “Whoever is in favor of liquidating terrorism, raise your hand” – a call uttered at a meeting of the Likud Central Committee not against terrorists, but against Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.)

Even before the war against Iraq began, the U.S. administration described it as being necessary, unavoidable, inevitable – and that is how it was perceived by the public. Anyone who questioned this was seen to be “a sissy, not muscular.” In Israel, too, wimpy leftists with retro eyeglasses are similarly mocked; here, too, it’s known, we like to see a gever-gever, a man’s man, in power.

Didion ridiculed the generals who demanded that the American public see the war in Afghanistan as a decisive victory over the Taliban and against Islamic fundamentalism as such. A few months ago, it will be recalled, the U.S. armed forces withdrew from Afghanistan, defeated. Over on these shores, too, politicians and military personnel described last May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls in the Gaza Strip as a victory, Hamas as having been brought to its knees, Hezbollah as “regretful” and Iran as “deterred.”

In the United States, similar to what is unfolding in Israel, postmodernism is accused of weakening the nation’s resolve; as such, it must be replaced by “moral clarity.” Anyone who has argued that an attempt should be made to understand the historical background of the 9/11 attacks was stigmatized and ostracized, thanks to the skilled use of straw men, Didion notes. Thus, for example, Christopher Hitchens engaged in a debate with Noam Chomsky in which Hitchens subsumed what Chomsky had said “into the liberal-left tendency to ‘rationalize’ the aggression of September 11.” As though an attempt to understand something is equivalent to justifying the fact that it happened; as though the attempt to understand why a terrorist attack occurred isn’t essential to prevention of future attacks. Instead of grasping that trying to understand the terrorists’ motives is essential to security, such efforts were categorized as “blaming the victim.”

Thus, Didion notes, historian Paul Kennedy was chastised for asking his students at Yale “to try to imagine what resentments they might harbor if America were small and the world dominated by a unified Arab-Muslim state.” Kennedy and his ilk were described by the conservative writer and editor Andrew Sullivan as the “decadent left in its enclaves on the coasts” (coasts, in Israeli parlance, being Sheinkin Street in Tel Aviv). Leading figures branded the critical left in America as a fifth column and interpreted the attempt to fathom the nature of the enemy as “sympathy for that enemy,” Didion writes. The preferred word to describe the attackers in the accepted discourse was “evildoers.” That recalls certain right-wing spokespersons in Israel, for whom the Palestinians are no more than two-legged beasts, obviating any need to examine their motives: After all, no matter what we do, our irrational enemies will always seek to annihilate us.

In the 19 years since Didion published her essay, the discourse in both countries seems to have shifted a bit, thus rendering as exaggerations the above-mentioned praises of Israel and condemnations of the United States.