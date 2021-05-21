The Army Achieved Its Goal of the Gaza War; but It Doesn't Look Like a Resounding Victory

A senior officer in the reserves, one who played key roles in all the recent operations that Israel conducted in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, was asked this week about the somewhat strange experience, for him, of watching the unfolding events via television at home.

“I never understood the impact of the broadcasts on the Israeli viewer,” he admitted. “When we in the army were engaged in combat, we didn’t have the time or the attentiveness for the public’s reactions. We focused on our activity. But the viewers at home see countless images from the sites where rockets struck in Israel, and here and there a short segment about the dimensions of the destruction in Gaza. The picture they get is completely different.”

The problem of the Israel Defense Forces and the government is not confined to public diplomacy and will not be solved even if a new “national explainer,” of the likes of Chaim Herzog or Nachman Shai, is appointed in the next round. Once every few years, Israel initiates a new operation in the Gaza Strip or finds itself involved in one. The disparity between the limited goals that the army wants to achieve, and the crushing victory that the majority of the public wants to see, will remain large.

In visits this week to operations rooms of the General Staff, of Southern Command and of the Gaza Division, I met dozens of officers and soldiers in the regular army and the reserves who were absolutely committed to their mission. The IDF has greatly improved its defensive capability by means of the barrier against the tunnels and the Iron Dome intercept batteries, and it has honed the offensive machine of destruction it created, which rests on advanced technological and intelligence abilities.

But in the current circumstances, all of these do not provide a victory or even a semblance of one. It’s not surprising that Israeli public opinion, which has had its fill of rounds of hostilities that are as expensive as they are pointless, is frustrated. The feeling of attrition comes on top of the weariness caused by a year of the coronavirus epidemic. This time Hamas succeeded in importing the routine of nighttime alarms into metropolitan Tel Aviv. The inhabitants of the center of the country got a small taste of what the residents of the south have endured for the past 20 years.

The personnel in the armored war rooms, above and below the ground, don’t hear the echoes of the battle and are barely aware of their consequences on the outside. The political context underlying the government’s guidelines is totally neutralized. The domestic criticism doesn’t trickle in through the layers of concrete. Similarly, the West’s growing unease over the air force bombing raids in the heart of Gaza’s civilian population is akin to the faint rumbling of distant thunder.

The IDF counts a hundred more terrorists killed than the official Palestinian figure (230 people killed as of midday Thursday, almost half of them civilians). The army is also aware that the campaign began in the form of a surprise to Israel and left it lagging behind from the outset. Hamas deviated from the previous forecasts of Military Intelligence by firing rockets at Jerusalem (the warning arrived on May 10 in the morning, around eight hours before the launch). Since then, what the IDF is doing is to pursue Hamas, whose leaders have already gone below ground.

Once more, Israel waged a campaign of deterrence in Gaza, not one of decisive victory. The aim is to inflict severe damage on the Palestinian organizations and their military capabilities, such that they will refrain from firing at Israel again in the coming years. The head of the operations directorate in the General Staff, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, an incorrigible optimist, said this week that five years of quiet will be considered a success. But the success of a campaign of this sort will be measured only over time, not by raising the flag on an imagined Iwo Jima in the sands of the Gaza Strip. There will not be a clear, resounding victory here, no matter how many Moshe Klughaft-style PR folks will be mobilized to sell it.

The looming end of Operation Guardian of the Walls leaves open the question of how to handle Hamas’ military aggrandizement. From one operation to the next, a constant line is visible of an improvement in range, numbers and abilities of the organization’s arsenal of rockets. Does that justify a comprehensive, Israeli-initiated move after which Gaza will be fully demilitarized? Interestingly, this time not even the extreme right demanded the conquest of the Gaza Strip in a ground campaign.

As for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the moment he has a minimum of public credit to launch controversial moves. It’s hard to enter into a dangerous military incursion that will generate heavy casualties when half the population doesn’t believe a word you say and suspects, with some degree of justice, that you deliberately heated up the tension in Jerusalem for political and personal reasons.

Open gallery view IDF soldiers on the Gaza border, today. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

A form of ultimatum

From the moment that U.S. President Joe Biden called Netanyahu a fourth time, on Wednesday afternoon, we went into what’s known in soccer as injury time. Biden was unequivocal in his demand from Israel: Bring about immediate de-escalation. Netanyahu, in public remarks and in leaks from close associates, tried to maintain his dignity. The IDF, we were told, would continue the operation, because there are still goals that need to be achieved. In practice, the countdown started.

Biden has fomented a vast change in the strategic picture. With his pal Donald Trump in the White House, Netanyahu had carte blanche to wield force as he pleased. Biden, a heartfelt, strong supporter of Israel, held out for a little more than a week. In his fourth call, he presented Netanyahu with a form of ultimatum, which the prime minister understood clearly. Because the number of casualties in Israel is not very high, it will be relatively easy to accede to the American demand. But the question will arise in the future of how the present administration will behave in the event of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah. Will the United States call on Israel to halt heavy bombing there, too, or call off a ground move, when thousands of rockets fired from Lebanon, some of them accurate, will slam into the Israeli home front every day?

Biden’s tough message was accompanied by softening-up calls by members of his staff to the defense minister, foreign minister and national security adviser. Throughout the confrontation, the administration projected understanding and support for Israel’s right to defend itself. The Defense Department is continuing to push, in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, for approval to sell the Israel Air Force precision-guided munitions (JDAM). After all, the IDF will have to replenish its arsenal on the day the operation ends.

In contrast, members of Congress from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party are calling openly for an arms embargo on Israel. These phenomena could increase in the future rounds of violence. Netanyahu bears plenty of blame here, for displaying total identification with the wacky activity of Trump and spurning the Democrats for years. It’s here, even more than in what is happening in Gaza, that the true, long-term consequences of the events of the past few weeks lie.

No less worrisome are the developments inside the Green Line. This week saw a falloff in the unrest in the mixed cities, but the violent political madness that has descended on Israel in each of the recent military campaigns remains unabated. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is spending much time visiting the IDF units involved in the fighting and speaking with the soldiers, hears the same questions in every unit: What do we do with the instability and the hatred within Israeli society?

That’s what most bothers the fighters. It’s to be hoped that Gantz will bear this in mind when he gets a tempting offer from Netanyahu to forget all that happened in the past two years and hook up with him in the next government too. In the meantime, say people in Gantz’s circle, he knows he has to keep a sharp eye on Netanyahu, to ensure that the decisions about the continuation of the fighting remain free of political considerations.

Theory of relativity

Last October, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met for a conversation with the commanders of the Paratroops Brigade in the regular army on the eve of a large-scale General Staff exercise. In his speech, parts of which were made public at the time by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Kochavi explained to the officers that true victory in a war is achieved only when a ground maneuver is also conducted.

“In the end you ask yourself what a state wants, what an army wants. How does it want to end a war successfully? The answer is simple: a high achievement in the shortest possible time and with the lowest possible price,” he said. His remarks indicate that he was referring directly to the character of the future confrontation in the Gaza Strip. “It is impossible to bring the achievement over our enemies without the maneuver, without a massive entry of forces,” the chief of staff added. “There is no chance of achieving 50 to60 percent destruction [of enemy targets] without the maneuver forces entering.”

That didn’t happen this time, because the IDF waged only a limited campaign of stand-off combat. The only ground move that was recorded was extremely short and of minuscule dimensions, and was intended primarily to deceive Hamas. On the night of May 13, the IDF moved tanks and other armored forces along the border of the Gaza Strip, without entering it physically. This movement of forces was meant to hasten the entry of Hamas personnel into tunnels, thinking they had to hide in the face of an Israeli invasion.

In practice, this was a preparatory move to the bombing of the tunnels in 'Operation Blue South.' In its previous incarnation, when it was called 'Stroke of Lightning,' the move also included a small incursion into Palestinian territory. The goal was to trap a few hundred, if not a thousand, terrorists underground amid precision bombing by the air force to annihilate the “Metro” system – the network of defensive tunnels dug by Hamas.

On the morning before the bombing raid the decision was made to go ahead with it, even though it was clear that its results would be more limited. Southern Command believed that four previous tunnel bombings, in which Hamas personnel, weapons R&D staff and fighters of the offensive Nukhba Force, had already shown the heads of the organization that Israeli intelligence had deciphered the network of tunnels and that the air force was capable of hitting them with precision. The directive was to attack, in spite of the assumption that the number of enemy forces killed would be far lower than the original expectations. The IDF consoled itself that the bombing deprived Hamas of its feeling of confidence: Its commanders and troops would not feel that their subterranean site made them immune to Israeli attack. In any event, Blue South was not the game-changer that the IDF had hoped it would be. Hamas showed no signs of cracking after the attack.

The longer the aerial attacks continue, the harder it is for the IDF to avoid hitting Palestinian civilians. The collateral damage guidelines (the degree of risk that can be taken in harming civilians) remain on the less permissive side of the scale. But Hamas personnel know they are being targeted and are beefing up the layers of human protection around them. In the background looms the threatening shadow of The Hague. Last February, the International Criminal Court declared that it has the authority to investigate suspicions of war crimes perpetrated by Israel and the Palestinians against one another. There’s a disparity between the militant tone being adopted by the political leadership about the decision officially, and the serious apprehension that’s being expressed in internal discussions.

In another speech, which the chief of staff delivered at the Institute for National Security Studies a few days before the court’s decision, he suggested a new perspective on the international laws of war. “We need to change the paradigm in order to utilize military force properly and morally in an era of the battlefield in the urban space,” he said. “A very deep change has occurred on the field of battle. The enemy has chosen to position his forces and his missiles and rockets in the urban space – deliberately ignoring international law.

Open gallery view An Iron Dome anti-missile system interception over Ashkelon on Tuesday. Credit: Jack Guez/ AFP

“The principle of proportionality speaks of a proportional relationship between the anticipated military advantage as a result of the attack, and the collateral damage that will be caused to civilians as a result of the attack. Precisely here lies the heart of the change that is needed. The word that is used in Hebrew [for proportionality] is midatiyut. That word has assumed an expression, a sound, a hue of minimalism, of caution. I suggest calling it in Hebrew yahasiyut [relativity].

“Now, let’s talk about the relativity between the collateral damage that will be caused by our attack, and the military advantage that is anticipated from that same attack,” Kochavi said. “An attack on one lone launcher, located in the room of a house in Lebanon, will prevent a strike at an apartment building of ours and will prevent dozens of citizens of Israel from being hurt. It is our obligation to attack that launcher. It is our obligation to attack all the launchers and all the missiles that we spot in these spaces. That is the demand made of us, that is our role and that is our vocation.”

Stalemate again

Despite Netanyahu’s muscle-flexing, the prevailing view in the defense establishment is that a cease-fire will come into effect over the weekend, unless a multiple-casualty event disrupts the plans. Despite the improvement in the IDF’s achievements, and the relatively small number of casualties, this will remain a somewhat disappointing campaign, due to the circumstances. The inflammatory rhetoric being adopted by the government and by the army is a case of self-defense, aimed at repelling criticism from the public. Actually, there’s no choice but to pull from the archives the terminology that we used at the conclusion of Operation Protective Edge, in the summer seven years ago. Once more we are heading for a gloomy stalemate.

The consecutive broadcasts on television brought back into our lives countless retired generals, most of whom recommended battering, trampling and crushing Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Given the pace of the events here, it would be hard to blame the viewers at home for not remembering how things ended on the watch of these commentators who are now merrily handing out advice to the present IDF brass.

At the height of the second intifada, one of them, who was wont to pathos even while in uniform, hung a sign in the unit’s mess hall in which he stated the gist of the vision he preached to his troops: “To win and to remain human.” The mess hall was known for an unusually high quality of army chow, so senior officers frequently ate there. On one occasion, one of them remarked that his ambitions for the IDF in the unending confrontation with the Palestinians were more modest: “Not to lose, not to come out as bastards.”

Distant memory

It was only after a few days of visiting the various command posts taking part in the operation that it dawned on me that another small thing had changed, too. The IDF this week abandoned face masks, the last vestige of the coronavirus restrictions. Posters still hang on the walls of the offices containing the rigid coronavirus directives, but no one pays them attention any longer. As far as the army is concerned, with absence of sick soldiers and with more than 85 percent of the personnel having received the second jab, the coronavirus is now no more than a distant memory. The IDF is deep into herd immunity territory, and the clumsy masks were abandoned the moment the present operation began.

The public’s awareness is like a limited space in which there is room for only one central, dramatic issue. The national coronavirus updates, with their tiny rate of positive tests and a mere few dozen new cases a day, have been shunted to the margins of the newscasts. As long as no vaccine-immune variant sneaks in, the condition of the country isn’t fundamentally different from that of the army. The vaccinations consolidated herd immunity in Israel, and the coronavirus became a marginal background phenomenon. The principal limitation that still arises from it relates to the country’s ties with the rest of the world, most of which still lags a few months behind Israel.