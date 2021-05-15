Ten Family Members Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

Eight children and two women, all members of the Abu Hatab family, were killed last night in an IDF strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to reports from Gaza.

Initial reports said seven were killed, yet the deaths of three more members of the Abu Hatab family were reported afterward.

The family was celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Maha al-Hadidi, 36, from the Abu Hatab family, arrived at her brother's home with her five children - four of whom were killed in the bombing: Suhaib, 14; 'Abd a-Rahman, 8; Osama, 6, and Yahya, 11.

Maha's five-month-old baby Omar, is reportedly the only survivor of the assault. Local media reports that the baby was found in the rubble of the house with Maha dead, shielding him with her body.

Open gallery view Omar, the surviving member of the Abu Hatab family in northern Gaza Credit: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

The bombing also killed Maha's relative, 31-year-old Jasmine Hassan, and her three children: Yosef, 11; Bilal, 10, and Ala, five. Three additional children are in intensive care following the strike.

Eyewitnesses reported that the four-story building was bombed several times until it was completely destroyed. Witnesses said that no warning had been given to the occupants before the strike.

Maha's husband, and the children's father, allegedly wept at the hospital when he identified the bodies, crying 'what did they do, who did they threaten? God took them all and left me just a five-month-old baby.'

Gaza Ministry of Health spokesperson said that the was a massacre in every way, and that some of hte bodies had been mamed due to the impact of the strike.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza war. At least 139 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and eight in Israel lost their lives in the most intensive aerial exchanges in years.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have fired over 1,700 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF, and in response, the military has targeted hundreds of Hamas targets in Gaza.