Syria: Israel Attacks Targets in Southern Damascus Overnight

Syria's Defense Ministry said Thursday that Israel had attacked several targets south of Damascus, resulting in some material damage.

The ministry quoted a source in the Syrian army as saying that the attack was carried out using a surface-to-surface missile launched from the Golan Heights.

The SANA news agency reported that the missile was launched at the town of Zakia. No casualties were reported in the attack.

Last week, Syria launched an anti-aircraft missile that penetrated Israeli territory and exploded in the air. This, according to reports in Syria, was in response to an Israeli attack in the Damascus area.

Alarms were activated in the Umm al-Fahm area and in the northern West Bank, and the rocket fragments fell in the Jenin area.

In response to the shooting, the IDF attacked a number of targets in the Syrian army's surface-to-air missile array, including radar and anti-aircraft batteries that fired missiles at Air Force aircraft.