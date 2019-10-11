Swastikas Sprayed on Gravestones in British Cemetery in Northern Israel

A British cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Haifa was vandalized and swastikas were sprayed over its gravestones, Israel Police said on Friday.

A local cemetery worker discovered during his morning rounds that about 35 headstones had been shattered, most of them in the Jewish section, a police statement said.

skip -

חשד לפשע שנאה בחיפה: מצבות הושחתו בבית העלמין הבריטי • @10elilevi עם כל הפרטים >> https://t.co/xKC92oIhy0 pic.twitter.com/V7pwe7Bgtl — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 11, 2019

Police are investigating the incident and gathering forensic evidence. No further details were available on suspects or possible motives behind the act.

Britain took over Palestine, then a back-water of the Ottoman Empire, during World War I, and eventually surrendered its mandate in 1947. British cemeteries, mostly military, are scattered across Israel and Palestinian territories, including in Jerusalem and Gaza City.