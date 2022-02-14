State Prosecutor Orders to Seek Longer Sentences for Weapons Offenses

Prosecutors should seek lengthy jail sentences for people convicted of weapons offenses, even if they are first-time offenders, State Prosecutor Amit Aisman ordered on Sunday.

Aisman, who made the text of his order public, wrote that the new policy was necessary because weapons offenses “have long since become a national plague.” The number of offenses “has risen dramatically, the number of cases involving violence in which a weapon was used has risen accordingly, and the number of victims who lost their lives has also grown.”

“The Supreme Court has defined the current situation as a real state of emergency,” he added. Therefore, except in “unusual cases,” stiffer sentences are needed to provide “an appropriate solution.”

In October, the Supreme Court urged the prosecution to seek stiffer sentences for illegal arms dealing. In a ruling rejecting an appeal by two Rahat residents convicted of arms dealing, one of whom was sentenced to 10 years and the other to 8.5 years, it wrote, “The frequency of the problem at issue and its destructive consequences require harnessing the entire justice system, including by insisting on tough, deterrent sentences.”

Aisman noted that the Knesset also concluded that stiffer sentences for weapons offenses were needed, and in December, it enacted temporary legislation setting a minimum sentence for such crimes of one-quarter the maximum sentence. That law will be in force for three years.

Aisman’s order also addressed some issues that previous guidelines for prosecutors hadn’t covered. For instance, it said that when minors aged 16 to 18 committed weapons offenses, the prosecution should seek jail time rather than monitoring and treatment, except in unusual cases. In some cases, prosecutors should weigh asking courts to make the parents pay a fine, court costs or compensation to the victim.

In general, prosecutors should seek fines in addition to jail time for weapons offenders, the order added. And in some cases, it should also seek to confiscate property.

The order also specified a generic sentencing range for each type of weapon, though this could be modified based on the circumstances of each particular case.

For illegal possession of ammunition, the range is up to six months in jail, or more for large quantities of ammunition. It is nine to 24 months for possessing a stun grenade, 15 to 36 months for a Molotov cocktail, 18 to 36 months for a pistol, 24 to 48 months for a rifle or submachine gun and 36 to 72 months for explosives.

For actually carrying illegal weapons, the order specified a range of two to four years for a pistol, up to 60 months for a rifle or submachine gun and 42 to 84 months for explosives.