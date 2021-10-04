‘Some Progressives Will Only Talk With Us About Israel if It’s Not in Public’

Israel spent more than a decade "neglecting progressive Democrats" and is now paying the price for it, says Stav Shaffir, the chairwoman of Israel’s Green Party and an ex-Labor lawmaker.

Shaffir spoke on the latest Haaretz Weekly podcast about her attempts to reach out to leading U.S. progressives, and the surprising answer some of them offered when she asked to present them with a liberal, progressive case for Israel.

“With some of them, it was possible to talk but not to make it public,” she said. “They were very concerned about pro-Palestinian supporters that they have there, who are pushing them not to speak to Israelis.”

LISTEN: The Afrikaners who found a new home in Israel Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Others within the progressive camp, she admitted, “are not willing to talk to us at all.”

Shaffir said that while she puts some of the blame for this on progressives who have an “unprogressive approach” toward Israel, some of the responsibility for this situation also falls on Israel’s previous prime minister. “[Benjamin] Netanyahu created an image for Israel that is like the image of his own. Israel is perceived among many Americans and Europeans as a picture of Bibi: very right wing, connected with Trump.”

She added that under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel “neglected the Democrats, had fights with [then-President Barack] Obama – all that has consequences today. There is a young generation that feels disconnected from Israel.”

Shaffir said that current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, despite his promises to offer a new approach to the U.S.-Israeli relationship and improve Israel’s ties with Democrats in the U.S., is “trapped by his former ideology and supporters. He is trying to flatter his previous supporters, and it’s not clear how many of them still support him now.”

She added that Bennett likely won’t be interested in taking an initiative on the Palestinian front, despite the benefits that even a “modest plan” could bring to Israel’s international standing.

In Shaffir’s view, until Israel offers a serious policy approach on the Palestinian issue, it will be difficult to improve its image among skeptical and critical groups in America.

“When I give talks about Israel at American universities, I see some of our hasbara [propaganda] efforts, showing what great falafel we have. It’s extremely old fashioned. We are proud Israelis and we know the beauty of this country, but that’s not the way you convince people who disagree with you. They disagree with us on matters, real issues, that we need to respond to and not hide from.”

Open gallery view Former-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset earlier this year. Credit: Emil Salman

Israel’s Green Party, which Shaffir has led since leaving the Labor Party in 2019, is not currently represented in the Knesset. Following last week’s impressive showing by the Greens in Germany’s federal election, Shaffir thinks it’s only a matter of time until Green politics also make gains in Israel.

“This revolution is already happening among younger generations,” she said. “If you ask teenagers in Israel what is the most important issue, they will probably tell you climate change. Israelis have always perceived security as the first and most urgent matter, and then the economy, and the environment was put on the side. I believe we will see the change coming in municipal and local elections, and then also in national politics.”