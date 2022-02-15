Haaretz - back to home page
Small Earthquake Felt in Northeastern Israel

The quake, measuring a 3.5 on the Richter scale, was the fourth felt in Israel since October

Zafrir Rinat
Adi Hashmonai
Beit Sha'an in 2020.
Beit Sha'an in 2020.Credit: Emil Salman
A small earthquake struck in eastern Israel on Tuesday evening, the Geological Survey of Israel reported. 

The quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt by residents in Beit Sha’an, Tiberius, the Jordan Valley and Safed. The police said that no injuries or property damage were reported and that there is no active tsunami warning. 

Homefront Command said that no alert was sounded ahead of the earthquake as it posed no danger to residents.

This is the fourth earthquake in Israel since October. Last month, Israel was struck by two earthquakes within 12 hours. The first measured a 3.7 on the Richter scale and was felt throughout the north of the country. Israel’s Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the quake was 16 km (about 10 miles), northeast of Beit Sha’an. Later that day, an additional earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in the same location. 

In October, a 5.8 strength earthquake took place near Crete. The epicenter of the quake was in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Greece.

