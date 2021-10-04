Shin Bet Involvement in Israel's Fight Against Arab Crime Threatens Civil Rights

For Arab citizens of Israel, the Sunday statement by a special ministerial committee to include the Shin Bet security service in the state's effort to fight crime in Arab communities merely reinforces the view that Israel sees them as a security problem – not as citizens fighting for their basic rights, including that to personal safety.

In any civilized country, proposals to involve intelligence agencies in issues that are fundamentally about civil rights should be categorically rejected out of an interest in protecting everyone’s civil rights, including those of minorities. But in Israel, such a decision can fly by quietly – and with the consent of most Israelis, who want to see the country's Arab minority restrained on both a national and civic level.

May’s mass civil unrest during Israel's fighting with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and the crime and gun violence in Arab communities which has begun to seep into Jewish ones, could explain why most Israelis support this move. The fact is that since the decision was announced, neither the left nor the right has voiced any serious criticism against it, or even said much about it at all.

Israel's Jews can claim that the Arabs brought this on themselves. Crime and violence have gotten completely out of hand, deterrence has been eroded entirely, and the police, who have neglected Arab communities for years, are unable to provide quick solutions.

Senior police and Public Security Ministry officials understand that the crime problem must be addressed immediately, so long-term or multistage plans are untenable. In this situation, who better to provide a quick solution than an intelligence agency like the Shin Bet, even at the price of undermining Arabs' basic rights?

Open gallery view A billboard raised by the local protest movement, with a caption in English and Hebrew reading "who's next?" above protesters during a demonstration by Arab Israelis in the city of Umm al-Fahm in nort Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Ultimately, most Arabs will judge this decision by its results. And if the results are positive, they may yet applaud it. Nevertheless, the Arab leadership is utterly opposed to it, as evidenced by the positions taken by the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee and Arab mayors.

Civil society organizations also view the decision as a drastic measure that will be marketed as necessary to fight crime, but in practice will focus on “taming" Israeli Arabs and undermining their rights, effectively returning them to the days in which they lived under a military government. In their view, the state’s use of the Shin Bet to fight crime will allow Israel to undermine any Arab nationalist thought or organization that could form the basis for a national civic battle against the state.

As evidence, these organizations cite the fact that crime in the Arab community has soared since the events of October 2000, when what Arabs generally describe as mass protests but Jews generally describe as riots took place simultaneously with the outbreak of the second intifada. Moreover, the organizations say, towns where large-scale protests took place in May have since been coping with an incessant crime wave. Ultimately, they charge, the state’s goal is for Arabs to focus on their personal safety rather than on their national aspirations.

Israel doesn't anticipate public protests to erupt in Arab communities in response to the decision. This is not because Arab citizens support the decision but rather because every one of them subconsciously senses that the Shin Bet is already ever-present in the Arab community and that every Israeli Arab is a potential target for monitoring under the government’s watchful eye.

Whether or not this view is justified, it demonstrates that any government action or decision of a security-related nature only strengthens the Arab public’s lack of trust in the Israeli security establishment. It is now up to the current Israeli government and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to change that perspective. It is within Bennett’s power to determine whether his decisions will help the country’s Arab citizens and enhance their security or serve as a tool for their continued persecution.