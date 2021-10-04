Shin Bet Can Help Curb Crime in Arab Society in Israel. But at What Cost?

After excessive delays, the government began on Sunday to take a series of necessary steps for combatting crime in the Arab community. A special committee of ministers convened its first meeting, a work plan was formulated by Deputy Public Security Minister (and former high-ranking police officer) Yoav Segalovitz, and a series of steps was authorized, among them, the inclusion for the first time of the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service in efforts to collect illegal weapons.

After a long period during which the governments of Benjamin Netanyahu, and Naftali Bennett after him, displayed complete helplessness in the face of the surging rate of crime, it is good to finally see some action taken. One may assume that the images taken over the weekend in Kafr Qassem, where members of the Islamic Movement’s private security militia assaulted police officers, contributed to a sense of urgency among the ministers as much as the ever-growing list of murder victims.

From the decision publicized, it is still not clear what the role of the IDF will be in the operation. Surprisingly, we also learn that neither the defense minister nor representatives of the military were invited to the discussion. Cautious estimates speak of tens of thousands – even hundreds of thousands – of weapons in Arab localities. If the IDF helps gather intelligence on arms dealing between the West Bank and areas within the Green Line and helps prevent smuggling along the seam line, this could aid the effort. And yet, it can only happen if soldiers are not posted in direct friction with Arab citizens. Israel has no interest in returning to the days of martial law.

The amorphous question, and to a degree the more sensitive one, has to do with the Shin Bet’s involvement in the effort. This has been a bone of contention for a long time. There is no doubt that the service has better technology, more experienced investigators and more expansive investigatory mandates than those of the police. Shin Bet case clearance rates are commensurately higher.

Bennett has a double justification to take this step: First, the situation is really unbearable in the Arab localities, and could also spill over and have a dangerous influence in mixed cities and Jewish localities. Second, within the Arab public – especially among mayors and municipal leaders – desperation is growing, to the point of open support for involving the Shin Bet in the struggle, which was considered a complete taboo until a year or two ago.

And yet, it should be noted that just like in the case of collecting cellular location data early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the very act of involving the Shin Bet in surveillance and investigation of Israeli citizens, with no suspicion of terrorism, is highly problematic. It is no coincidence that the outgoing head of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, fought tooth and nail to keep his organization out of this fight. His replacement, R., to be officially appointed next week, must have been asked for his opinion on the matter in his talks with Bennett, prior to the decision to appoint him.

The reservations raised by the Shin Bet are understandable, and are not solely concerned with the limits of democracy. These are not the Shin Bet’s core missions. It is chiefly involved in foiling espionage and terrorism. The organization may fail at this mission. And even if it succeeds – bringing suspects and indictments to a criminal court in Israel (as opposed to a military court in the occupied territories) may raise questions about the legality of the evidence that will expose its methods of operation.

Should the Shin Bet become involved in this effort, it is likely to ask to focus on operating technological means and devices rather than employing steps such as administrative detention and preventing suspects from meeting their lawyers. This touches on a broader issue. Like the question of possible friction between Arab citizens and soldiers, there is a danger in creating a permanent conflict between the secret police and citizens, when the suspicions involve crimes unrelated to terrorism.

The link to October 2000

There is a danger that the government, which was late to react, will now present the entry of the Shin Bet into the breach as a magic cure, expected to yield results quickly. But the almost daily murders in the Arab community reflect a crisis much deeper and more severe than the question of illegal weapons. The attempt by some of the Arab politicians to roll the ball back to the security apparatus, and to portray the families of “rehabilitated” Palestinian collaborators as the main cause of the rash of crime, is unconvincing.

The Arab public is experiencing accelerated, radical social disintegration, in which all aspects of enforcement – and not just attempts to drive armed thugs from the streets – have been mortally damaged. The state makes itself felt, and even here only a bit, in razing illegally built homes and collecting taxes. The sympathetic campaigns by Arab journalists and social activists make no difference to the organized crime families.

The roots of these trends can be traced in hindsight back to the October 2000 riots, which broke out 21 years ago this week. Following the violent clashes − in which 12 Arab citizens of Israel and one Palestinian from Gaza were fatally shot by police – the police simply retreated from Arab municipalities and enabled the crime families to establish themselves and fill the resulting vacuum.

The activity that begun during the government of Ariel Sharon against crime organizations in the Jewish sector was never replicated against similar organizations in the Arab sector. Some of the heads of these families have fled abroad, not in fear of the police, but to avoid assassination by their rivals. This does not stop them from ruling the streets, terrorizing politicians and municipal leaders and raking in a significant part of the billions approved by the Netanyahu government for projects in Arab towns and villages. The United Arab List party, for the first time ever a member of the coalition, has failed thus far to bring about change. Its leaders’ assessments are not very different from those of the police. They too view the Arab crime organizations as one of the main threats facing the country.