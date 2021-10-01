Shimon Peres Was Never a Leader

Shimon Peres, who died on September 28, 2016, at age 93, was unique. He played a significant role in Israel’s political and public arena for more than 60 consecutive years, beginning with his appointment by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion as director general of the Defense Ministry in 1953.

Over the years, Peres held all the senior state positions. He served as a Knesset member for more than 47 years (1959-2007) – more than any other MK; he was Israel’s president, prime minister, vice prime minister, deputy prime minister, defense minister, foreign minister, finance minister and opposition leader; and he also held less senior positions such as regional development minister, a post to which Prime Minister Ehud Barak appointed him in order to make him an object of ridicule.

In 1965, Peres resigned as deputy to Defense Minister Levi Eshkol, but following that, he never left any post of his own volition. From this viewpoint, his approach was like that of Ariel Sharon: One must do everything to remain in the game.

Now, five years after his death, it’s worth asking a crucial question about Shimon Peres: Was a person who held key positions in the country’s hierarchy for decades also necessarily one of its real leaders? To answer that question we need to look at three periods in his life.

Open gallery view Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat shake hands at a 1994 meeting, as Sonia Peres looks on. Credit: Saar Yaacov / GPO

First, it bears recalling that Peres achieved his greatest accomplishments when he was implementing Ben-Gurion’s plans. He played an extremely important role in fashioning Israel’s nuclear policy and in the establishment of the Dimona reactor, through his abundant connections with central figures in France and Germany. Peres himself emphasized time and again that he did this when he was a mere “tzutzik” (“pipsqueak,” in Yiddish), as he put it. Over the years, Peres did all he could to magnify his part in the project while diminishing the role of others, such as that of Emanuel (Manes) Pratt, the reactor’s first director.

Second, we need to examine the period in which Peres was prime minister in a rotation government, 1984-1986. It’s true that he spearheaded two critical actions that saved the country from disastrous measures taken by the government of Menachem Begin. The first of these was the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from all the territories it had conquered in the First Lebanon War, apart from a narrow security strip. In January 1985 Peres succeeded in mustering a large majority of cabinet ministers in favor of his proposal. Of the approval of the withdrawal plan, the journalist Nahum Barnea wrote in the newsmagazine Koteret Rashit that Peres “chalked up his most important achievement since being elected prime minister.”

The second action was the economic stabilization program the government approved July 1985, intended to curb the lethal inflation generated by two Begin-appointed finance ministers – Simha Ehrlich, progenitor of the “economic upheaval” that was supposed to make Israel the “Switzerland of the Middle East”; and Yoram Aridor, father of the “proper economy,” which destroyed the country’s economic foundations. The stabilization plan rescued the Israeli economy by reducing inflation drastically, from hundreds of percent to an annual 20-25 percent. Peres and his plan imparted to the destabilized Israeli public a feeling of sanity and rationality, and the lunacy that had jolted the public for some 10 years came to an end.

Yet, despite his economic successes, Peres failed in the Knesset election of November 1988: The only person who was in a position of forming the next government was Likud leader Yitzhak Shamir. A fundamental cause of Peres’ defeat was that he made no effort to settle accounts vigorously with Likud, which had previously hurled the country into an abyss, preferring instead to court public popularity. Peres failed utterly, just as he failed to gain the sympathy of his rivals after the trauma of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, in 1995. He didn’t learn the lesson of his teacher and mentor Ben-Gurion, who sharpened and underscored the differences between him and his rivals, even casting them as demons.

Open gallery view Barbra Streisand, Bill Clinton, Shimon Peres and Benjamin Netanyahu at Peres' 90th birthday celebration, held in conjunction with the 2013 Presidential Conference in Jerusalem. Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

In this latter – third – period, Peres was presented with a dreadful but rare opportunity to become a national leader. Once again he missed it tragically and infuriatingly. Peres received the country’s leadership on a silver platter in the cabinet meeting that was held on the night of Rabin’s murder, being chosen unanimously to serve as acting prime minister. But he failed miserably. He made every possible political mistake. He refused to call a snap election immediately after the assassination, when he might have been rewarded with a sweeping victory. His biographer Michael Bar-Zohar wrote: “A quick election would have prevented Likud from organizing and preparing; the memory of the assassination of a prime minister in Israel was fresh in the public’s consciousness, and an urge to unite around Shimon Peres sprang up in the nation… [But] he insisted on holding the election as scheduled.”

Peres did not agree to appoint Ehud Barak as defense minister, as he feared the glory that enveloped Barak and wanted to be the defense minister himself, like Ben-Gurion and Rabin. He spoke with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in his bureau, even though he was duty-bound to boycott him, because Netanyahu was an arch-inciter in the bloody lead-up to the assassination. His most fateful mistake was his refusal to clarify the ideological and rabbinical meaning of the assassination. He established a commission of inquiry under former Supreme Court President Meir Shamgar, but it was empowered to deal solely with the question of security and not with the fundamental issues. In his autobiography, Shamgar wrote that a public furor ensued “because we restricted our work to the act of the assassination itself, and we refrained from discussing the public atmosphere that led to it, and in particular the role of rabbis who incited and even issued an injunction of ‘din rodef’ [effectively, a halakhic death sentence] against the prime minister.”

In May 1996, Peres failed when he ran for prime minister against Netanyahu. Peres was then 73, but instead of retiring – a nonexistent option in his world – he insisted on remaining in the political arena as a secondary leader, a kind of subcontractor for two prime ministers, Ariel Sharon and Ehud Olmert. In 2001-2002 he served as foreign minister in Sharon’s first government and became his international spokesperson, and afterward, as president (2007-2014), he was a type of foreign minister on behalf of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In this period, his general tendency to pursue honor became especially pronounced. His birthdays became mass public events. His 80th birthday, for example, in 2003, was a huge festival celebrated in the concert hall of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, in Tel Aviv, with the participation of rich and famous celebrities who flew in from around the world. A decade later, his 90th birthday party was held in the vast Jerusalem Convention Center. It’s not by chance that in this period a total rift occurred with his wife, Sonia, a modest woman who was repelled by her husband’s pursuit of the trappings of honor.

In examining Shimon Peres’ rich biography, the last period in his public life, when he was president, can be seen as the closing of a circle. He returned to his vigorous early days, when he was the right-hand man of the greatest of leaders. Peres was a highly talented executor, but he was never a leader.