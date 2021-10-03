Violence Against Palestinians on the Rise Amid Israel's 'Hands-off' Approach in West Bank

The extent of communal violence committed by Jews against Palestinians in the West Bank has been rising since 2019, and the number of reported incidents in which Jews assaulted Palestinians nearly doubled as officials point to “a permissive atmosphere” for extremists in the West Bank.

In a recent closed-door consultation, defense officials warned senior members of the defense and political establishments that this trend was not curbed by pandemic restrictions imposed in Israel and West Bank settlements.

In all of 2019, there were 363 incidents perpetrated by Jews in the West Bank against Palestinians living in the territory.

Over the first half of 2020 alone, 224 such incidents were reported, and for the year as a whole there were 507.

In the first half of 2021, 416 anti-Palestinian incidents were reported – more than double the figure for the first half of 2020 and more than all of 2019.

Of the 416 incidents reported between January and June 2021, there were approximately 139 incidents of vandalism, stone-throwing, assaults and so-called price-tag incidents, used to describe offenses targeting Palestinians in retaliation for Palestinian crimes against Jews or to protest Israeli government plans to evacuate certain settlements. The 139 figure was roughly 30 higher than the first half of 2020 and 65 higher than the first half of 2019.

The number of incidents involving physical attacks by Jews on Palestinians in the West Bank in the first half of 2021 more than doubled, from 52 between January and June 2020 to 130 in the first half of 2021. In the first half of this year, the incidents resulted in 23 people injured, compared to 8 in 2020 and 7 in 2019.

Defense officials have pointed to two developments that catalyzed a change in the approach taken by security forces and at the political level that has created “a permissive atmosphere” for extremist groups of settlers in the West Bank.

Defense officials told the politicians that the first turning point came in December of last year, causing a spike in anti-Palestinian violence was the killing of an Israeli woman, Esther Horgan, by Palestinian terrorists on December 20.

That was followed by an incident of a different nature the following day in which a teenage Jewish settler, Ahuvia Sandak, was killed in a police chase after occupants of the car in which he was riding were suspected of throwing stones at Palestinians. Sandak was killed when the car overturned.

Security officials suggest that the two incidents led to a shift in approach at the political and security level, particularly in the Central Command of the Israel Defense Forces, whose territory includes the West Bank – an effort to avoid confrontations with the settlers, which according to one official, included permitting the settlers to “let off steam.”

The results of the policies of the army and the police are apparent in the number of incidents targeting Palestinians in the first half of this year.

Most of the anti-Palestinian incidents in the past two years took place in and around the West Bank cities of Hebron, Ramallah and Nablus.