Palestinian Driver Killed, Seven Jerusalem Police Officers Wounded in Suspected Car-ramming Attack

A Palestinian driver was shot dead on Sunday by Israeli forces after a suspected car-ramming attack in East Jerusalem, and seven police officers were lightly to moderately wounded.

The suspect, a resident of the city, was shot by officers at the scene, near a police roadblock at the entrance to the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which has been the flash point of protests and violent clashes over the past weeks.

WARNING: This footage may be disturbing to some viewers

Footage of the suspected attack

One of the officers sustained gunshot wounds after being mistakenly hit by forces at the scene while they were trying to stop the driver, according to police officials.

A Haaretz photographer at the scene was hit by a police officer, while another threw a stun grenade at a group of journalists.

The police's Jerusalem District chief, Doron Turgeman, who was also present at the scene, removed the officer who hit the photographer and said he will look into the incident.

The Border Police roadblock hit in the suspected attack was put at one of the entrances to neighborhood several weeks ago, as plans to evict Palestinian residents from their Sheikh Jarrah homes claimed by Jewish settlers reignited a wave of protests, which spilled into violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

This added to tensions over Israeli restrictions on Temple Mount and in other parts of Jerusalem's Old City over the Muslim month of Ramadan, and the latest flare-up between Israel and Hamas and a wave of ethnic violence, targeting both Jews and Arabs, across Israel.

In a separate incident in East Jerusalem, police said two Palestinians were shot by Jews near the neighborhood of Beit Hanina.

Police said they arrested seven suspects, while the Palestinians' condition remains unclear. A police source said the armed Jews who fired the shots reported stones were thrown at them.