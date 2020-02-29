Seventh Israeli Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Country Issues Mass Quarantine

Israeli Paramedics of Maguen David Adom at the coronavirus national operations center, in the central Israeli city of Kiryat Ono on February 26, 2020.

An Israeli man who returned from Italy a week ago was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday and was transferred to quarantine, the Health Ministry said, making him the seventh Israeli to test positive for the virus.

Two other Israelis who returned from Italy last week tested positive on Friday, in addition to one traveler's spouse, who contracted the virus in Israel.

skip - Haaretz Weekly Ep. 65

Israel's ready for corona - but not for women in power Haaretz Weekly Ep. 65

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, Israel's national airline carrier El Al announced that it would suspend starting Friday all the flights scheduled to head there from the Ben-Gurion Airport. In addition, all flights to Thailand will be cancelled starting Monday.

Meanwhile, Israel's Education Ministry announced that it has decided to nix all the student delegations that were supposed to travel abroad; it has also determined that requests to establish new delegations will not be approved.

Earlier it was reported that an Israeli who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan returned to Israel on Friday, where he was diagnosed as ill with the virus and was also put in quarantine.

The man was initially hospitalized in Japan, but upon his release and return to the country he had been tested positive for the virus. The man flew to Israel via a commercial flight of Turkish Airlines from Tokyo through Istanbul and then to Tel Aviv. All the passengers who were with him on board flight TK53 and then TK84, which landed in Israel at 08:55 A.M., are requested to immediately enter a house quarantine of 14 days and report immediately to the Health Ministry.

The first two to be diagnosed in Israel arrived from Japan and were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess. Upon the discovery of the virus, they were both put in quarantine at Sheba as well. One of them has since recovered and was released.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

On Thursday afternoon, reports emerged that an Israeli residing in the area of the Coastal Plain had violated the quarantine he is under and went to visit family members. The court in response criticized the police for failing to bring the man to a hearing on his case and releasing him without restrictions.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a special Magen David Adom emergency services station that was set up especially to handle civilians' inquiries pertaining to the virus. During his visit, the premier called on the public to cooperate in order to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. "Whoever has returned from any country in the world and seems to be carrying symptoms of the virus — Magen David Adom will send paramedics to his house to test them for it," Netanyahu said.

The Health Ministry has notified the public of different spots where people who tested positive for the virus had stayed. Anyone who was near these areas for 15 minutes or longer, is required to immediately enter a house quarantine for 14 days and report to the Health Ministry:

February 21: El Al flight LY381 from Tel Aviv to Milan, landing at 6 A.M.

February 22: easyJet flight U2 4849 from Napoli to Tel Aviv, landing at 6 P.M.

February 23: El Al flight LY382 from Milan to Tel Aviv, landing at 4:10 P.M. ; The 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda, February 23 between 6 P.M. and 10 P.M.

February 24: The 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda between 8:30 A.M. and midnight ; The Irus synagogue at the Irus community between 6 A.M. and 7 A.M.

February 25: Shufersal supermarket in Migdal Ha'emek between 5 P.M. and 6 P.M. ; The 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda, February 25 between 8:30 A.M. and midnight

February 27: Ahuza restaurant in Afula between 2:00 P.M. and 3:30 P.M.