Israelis' Car Torched in Ramallah; Palestinian Security Forces Take Passengers to Safety

Two Israelis were rescued by Palestinian security forces Wednesday after their vehicle was set on fire when they accidently entered Ramallah in the West Bank.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to an Israeli security source, the two are thought to have driven to Manara Square in Ramallah by mistake and were stopped by Palestinians who began vandalizing the vehicle.

Palestinian security forces rescued the men and took them to safety at the Beit El checkpoint in the West Bank in coordination with Israeli security forces.

"Following a report of two Israeli citizens who entered the city of Ramallah, the two were taken by Palestinian security forces to an IDF force" at a checkpoint at the entrance to Ramallah, the IDF Spokesman's Office said Wednesday evening. The two "underwent a medical exam at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital. And they are now being sent for questioning by the Israel Police."

According to one witness, it "wasn't difficult to see that they were Jews, and their car stood out. It looked like the ones belonging to religious people who drive around with loudspeakers playing religious music.

"Dozens of young people surrounded the car. The Palestinian police, who are always there, called in reinforcements and rescued the Jews from the car, which remained empty. Afterwards, a mob raided the car and damaged it and then torched it," the witness said.