Day After Incident, Settlers Attack Israeli Security Forces at West Bank Settlement

Jewish settlers hurled rocks toward Border Police troops near the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar on Monday night.

The forces fired stun grenades toward the settlers; no injuries were reported and none of settlers were arrested.

The Israeli army declared a nearby hill, from which settlers threw rocks at soldiers, to be a closed-off military area. Border Police troops are now positioned on the hill to prevent individuals who do not reside in the outpost from going up the hill.

On Sunday, an altercation took place between soldiers and settlers on the same hill. The Israel Defense Forces said that the settlers threw rocks at soldiers and slashed the tires of their car. One of the soldiers was lightly wounded when a rock hit him.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said the settlers had behaved like criminals, and added that the army will do everything necessary to find them and bring them to justice. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the settlers' attack of the soldiers.

Sunday's incident took place against the backdrop of two other scuffles between soldiers and settlers in the area. Last week the army arrested a man who was suspected of arson, and settlers said the soldiers violently detained him.

Over the weekend, several settlers blocked a military vehicle from entering Yitzhar, opened the car door and threatened the soldiers who were seated inside.

