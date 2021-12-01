Israeli Settler Gets 20 Months in Jail for Throwing Stun Grenade at Palestinian Homes

An Israeli court sentenced a settler in the West Bank to 20 months in prison for throwing stun grenades at Palestinian homes, causing injury to at least one person.

The Lod District Court rejected a plea bargain under which the convict, whose name has not been made public, would have received a 12-month sentence.

Judge Hagai Tarsi called the plea bargain overly lenient and said prosecutors failed to justify such “extreme favors.” He added that the defendant’s actions warranted a sentence of two or even two and a half years.

The incident took place in January in the West Bank village of Sarta. The man and seven others threw rocks and stun grenades at four homes and vandalized two cars. A 61-year-old Palestinian was injured in the forehead by grenade fragments.

Two women, one of them pregnant, were evacuated for medical attention. Some of these actions were recorded by surveillance cameras. The incident was part of a protest by settlers after the death of settler Ahuvia Sandak, who died during a police car chase in the West Bank.

The man, who was a minor at the time of the incident, was convicted of offenses including conspiring to commit a felony motivated by racism and aggravated assault and battery. In addition to the custodial sentence, he was ordered to pay 60,000 shekels ($19,000) for restitution, to be divided among four Palestinian families. His lawyer, Adi Keidar of the Honenu organization, said they will appeal the rulings.

Prosecutors said the man and his companions intended to hurt Palestinians and their assets “wherever they may be.” According to the verdict, the group obtained two stun grenades, some large rocks and a sharp object. Wearing masks, they reached Sarta at 2 A.M. The court ruling notes that broken glass landed on the bed of a 3-year-old girl who was sleeping alongside her 5-year-old brother, but they were not injured.

“This was a gang of thugs who, after prior planning, got ready with camouflage and weapons and went to the village late at night, seriously infringing on the safety and damaging the property of 22 victims, from four different families,” wrote the judge.

Keidar said in response to the ruling: “We received the court’s ruling rejecting the plea bargain with shock and disappointment. This is a rare and exceptional ruling which was inappropriate in this legal process. There is much hypocrisy in the court’s decision.

Courts have been encouraging plea bargains for years, in diverse types of cases that include serious crimes, and now, when it comes to the ‘hilltop youth,’ in sentencing a minor with no criminal record, whose actions caused almost no damage to anyone, the court decides to deviate sharply from a Supreme Court decision. We will appeal to the Supreme Court, hoping that it abides by its own rulings.”