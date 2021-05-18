'Set Me Free!': Israel to Compete in Eurovision Tonight, Despite Gaza Flare-up, COVID

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam is preparing for a slimmed down version of the Eurovision song contest with a limited live audience, amid falling but still significant COVID-19 infection rates in the Netherlands. Tonight, the first semifinal will be held at the city’s Ahoy Arena, at which 16 artists will compete for 10 slots for the grand finale.

Despite the flare-up of hostilities between Israel and Gaza the show goes on for Israel’s Eden Alene, 21, who will be participating in tonight's competition.

Alene, who was born in Jerusalem to Ethiopian-Jewish parents, will be singing “Set Me Free,” which includes lyrics in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

Alene was also chosen to represent Israel in the 2020 Eurovision, singing a different song, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Open gallery view Israel's Eden Alene. Sings in English, Hebrew and Arabic. Credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

The competition will be hosted this year by four Dutch celebrities: two-time Eurovision contender, heavenly singer Edsilia Rombley; television star Chantal Janzen ("Chantal blijft slapen"); celebrated singer Jan Smit; and international YouTube makeup sensation and trans rights activist Nikkie de Jager (“Nikki Tutorials”).

Among the contestants tonight are artists from Australia, which like Israel joined the show despite not being a European country; Russia, Sweden, Norway, Cyprus, seven times winner Ireland and North Macedonia, which won the juries vote in the last Eurovision that was held - in 2019, in Tel Aviv.

“When we made the decision to try and unite everyone here in Rotterdam we knew the pandemic unfortunately would still be around. We’re doing everything we can to minimise the impact of it,” Martin Osterdahl, the contest’s executive supervisor, told Reuters on Monday.

The competition began with participants from 39 countries, who were all tested for the coronavirus before allowed entry to the venue. For the semifinal of the remaining 16 nations, around 3,000 fans may attend, contingent on presenting a negative coronavirus test.

Open gallery view Eurovision presenters Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager attend the first dress rehearsal. Credit: PATRICK VAN EMST - AFP

This weekend the organisers revealed that infections were detected in members of the delegations from Poland and Iceland. Both delegations were in quarantine. “If an artist tests positive we will go to the back-up tape,” Osterdahl said, stressing that no one gets in the Eurovision venue without a negative test.

The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of about 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song “Arcade”.

Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have dropped by more than a quarter this month, after climbing to their highest levels of the year in April. The Dutch health minister on Monday announced the country will go ahead with easing COVID-19 curbs, which will result in amusement parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopening on Wednesday.