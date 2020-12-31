Senior Cop Indicted for Attacking Two ultra-Orthodox Protesters in Jerusalem

A high-ranking Jerusalem police officer was indicted Thursday for assaulting two ultra-Orthodox demonstrators in October.

Many Hasidic groups insisted on carrying on their Sukkot holiday routine in the shadow of the coronavirus, leading to violent clashes between the ultra-Orthodox public and police in Jerusalem.

Commander of the Lev Habira police station Shimi Marciano has been involved in coordinating police presence at the weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence. He is also currently in charge of commanding the police response to demonstrations in the city sparked by the death of a settler teen in a car chase with the police in the West Bank.

Jerusalem police station commander Shimi Marciano (R), May 2020.

Marciano is also in charge of most of Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.

According to the indictment, Marciano pushed a 12-year-old protester to the ground as he was trying to flee during a demonstration by Haredi groups. The indictment was filed by the Justice Ministry unit for investigating police misconduct.

“The defendant [Marciano] grabbed the juvenile, pushed him forcefully towards a stone wall at the scene and as a result, the juvenile fell to the ground,” the indictment alleges.

“While the juvenile was sitting on the ground, again shouting ‘I didn’t do anything,’ without resisting or doing anything else, the defendant slapped him in the face without any cause or justification.”

The indictment says that Marciano then spotted another protester filming the police at the scene. “The defendant held the demonstrator by the neck, forcefully pushed him and knocked him to the ground, towards bushes at the scene,” the charges alleged. This allegation was included in the indictment even though no complaint was filed with the misconduct unit regarding it and the unit was unable to determine the identity of the protester who filmed the officers.

Under questioning, Marciano said the protest involved violent disturbances of the peace and that lawful force was used in response. The Justice Ministry obtained the accounts of eyewitnesses who said they saw the incident, including the account of a reporter.

The Bartal-Cohen law firm, which is representing him, issued a statement saying that “given the serious and violent disturbances of the peace directed at the police at the scene, which included the throwing of rocks and glass fragments at the forces, we can only regret the decision to file the indictment.”

Last month, the Justice Ministry indicted another senior member of the Jerusalem police force, Chief Superintendent Niso Guetta, for assaulting a protester and a photographer opposite the Prime Minister’s Residence in August.

Guetta is accused of pushing the protester and hitting the photographer, who had filmed the arrest of another individual. The files on two other complaints against Guetta were closed for lack of evidence although the incidents were filmed.