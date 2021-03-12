Sara Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Appendectomy

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underwent surgery to remove her appendix on Thursday night, a day after she was hospitalized for appendicitis.

The appendectomy, which was performed at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, was successful, the statement said. It added that Sara is in good condition and is recovering in the hospital.

The prime minister accompanied his wife until she went into surgery, and remains by her side, the statement said.

The couple thanked the political figures, including President Reuven Rivlin and opposition leader Yair Lapid, for their well wishes.

Netanyahu was supposed to fly to the United Arab Emirates for a long-awaited diplomatic visit on Thursday; a diplomatic source said he considered canceling the visit because of Sara’s hospitalization on Wednesday night.

The visit was ultimately cancelled due to a snafu with Jordan, whose airspace the flight intended to use.