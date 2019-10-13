Russian Hacker Jailed in Israel Calls for Swap Deal With Israeli Held in Russia for Drug Charges

Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov, who is under arrest in Israel, said in an interview conducted from prison that he has no ties to Russian intelligence and that Moscow is fighting for his release because "Russians never leave fellow Russians behind."

Israel had refused a prisoner swap deal suggested by Russia, according to which Burkov would be freed in exchange for the release of 25-year-old Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to 7.5 years behind bars in Russia after she was found carrying a small amount of hashish while she was traveling to Israel from India through the Moscow airport in April.

President @PresidentRuvi appealed to President Putin today in the case of #NaamaIssachar: “Because of the particular & individual circumstances I am appealing to your mercy and compassion with a request for your personal intervention to grant her an extraordinary pardon” pic.twitter.com/tViD9BLz49 — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) October 13, 2019

Speaking to Israel's Channel 13 News in an interview aired Saturday evening, the Russian hacker said that "myself and Naama are being held in jail as a result of political games."

On Friday, a Russian court sentenced Naama to prison after she was held in detention for six months. "I support Issachar and her family, my family has been in the same situation for the last four years," Burkov said. "We have to be optimistic. I really hope that the swap deal will come through, it will pay off for both countries and bring myself and Issachar home," he added. "I am sure that this can be done quickly," he said.

Two months ago, Israel's High Court of Justice approved the extradition of Burkov to the United States following a request from the FBI, for felonies related to computer and credit card fraud. The extradition request was accepted after the American secret service launched an investigation into online credit card fraud.

The probe revealed that Burkov led a website that was used to sell credit card data. In 2015, an indictment was filed against him in Virginia. The indictment charged that Burkov had committed four different fraud-related felonies, and a year later the accusations extended to include identity theft, computer hacking and money laundering.

According to evidence and transcripts filed by two agents of the U.S. secret service and a senior prosecutor in the state of Virginia, Burkov offered data linked to more than 150,000 credit cards for sale.

"For months now the hacker's family has been contacting us and asking for help," Issachar's mother, Yaffa, said last week after she was informed of the Russian suggestion to carry out a prisoner swap deal. "Now we understand that it's true. Naama is paying the price for this, it's jarring," she added.