False Rocket Alarm Sounds in Northern Israel Along Lebanon Border

Warning sirens sounded Friday in several communities in the Galilee, near Israel's border with Lebanon, but the army said no rockets were fired at Israel.

In a statement, the army said the sirens were activated over a suspected intrusion into Israeli territory by a drone, but that later turned out to be false.

This comes amid heightened tension in the region, as Israel fears Hezbollah would retaliate the killing last month of one of its fighters in an airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel.

The Israeli army had raised its level of readiness on the border, as defense officials work to assess the impact of a massive explosion at Beirut port on Tuesday, which killed dozens of people.

It was decided on Wednesday not to reduce the Israel Defense Forces' deployment in the north.

The likelihood of Hezbollah making a move that would escalate tensions has dropped significantly following the blast, Israeli officials believe.

Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut, in which more than a hundred people were killed and thousands were injured, occurred in a warehouse where a large reservoir of ammonium nitrate was stored.

An investigation into the circumstances of the explosion ruled out the possibility that it resulted from a deliberate sabotage, and Israel was quick to clarify that it was not related to the incident.