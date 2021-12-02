Right-wing Rabbis Call to Protest Gov't ‘For Endangering Israel's Jewish Identity’

A group of Orthodox religious Zionist rabbis and heads of yeshivas in Israel are calling on the public to attend an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv, claiming the government is “harming Israel’s Jewish identity.”

In a letter issued Wednesday evening, the rabbis accused the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of “promoting a series of laws that endanger the country’s essence and change its identity.” The signatories, who include prominent rabbinical figures Chaim Druckman, Dov Lior, Elyakim Levanon and Shmuel Eliyahu, call on the public to protest what they said is “an attempt to turn the country into a state of all its citizens.”

Most of the signatories, particularly Druckman, are considered opponents of the government led by Bennett, who is himself Orthodox. Bennett took office in June at the helm of a broadly based coalition. Druckman was one of a number of leading rabbis who opposed Bennett’s formation of a coalition that includes the Islamist United Arab List party. In July, Druckman also condemned Bennett over possible cuts in government funding to yeshivas.

According to the protest organizers, the demonstration, which is scheduled for Tuesday at Habima Square, is expected to attract thousands. Among the issues sparking the protest are the government’s policies on kashrut supervision, conversion, Sabbath observance and West Bank settlements.

Open gallery view Rabbi Chaim Druckman with Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Matan Kahana, 2020. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

“We returned to the Land of Israel because we want a Jewish state and not a state of all its citizens,” the rabbis wrote. The protest organizers claimed that “a very small portion [of the population] have taken over the country through improper means, through swindling, lying and fraud.”

“The government is forgetting that we are a Jewish and democratic country,” said Yoav Shilo of the Hakav Ha’adom protest group, which is involved in organizing the Tel Aviv demonstration. The government, which has no legitimacy, is attempting to blur the country’s identity, Shilo alleged.

The new government’s changes to kashrut policy, which were led by Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, are due to open the field of supervision of kosher food to competition as of 2023, eliminating the Chief Rabbinate’s monopoly in the field. Earlier this week, the Shin Bet security service provided a bodyguard for Kahana, who is a member of Bennett’s right-wing Yamina party, due to threats on his life.

Sources in Yamina claimed that the threats against Kahana began after criticism of the minister by Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef over changes in kashrut and conversion policy that the religious services minister has been pursuing.