Retired Judge to Head Probe Into Escape of Six Palestinian Prisoners From Israeli Jail

Retired Judge Menachem Finkelstein will head a government commission of inquiry into the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from a high-security prison in the north this month, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev announced Friday.

Until recently, Finkelstein served as deputy president of the Central District Court and largely heard cases involving serious criminal charges. He is also a former military advocate general.

The panel investigating the escape of the prisoners, all of whom have been captured, will have a long list of failures to examine, including why the six, natives of the Jenin area of the West Bank, had been jailed in the same cell.

Three of them had been deemed a high escape risk. Also at issue is why the prison did not have a patrol vehicle outside the facility to monitor attempted escapes, why the service's intelligence branch did not learn about the jailbreak plans, why the system for blocking cellphone reception was not fully operational, and why the prison's building plans were available on the internet.

The other members on the panel are Prof. Efrat Shoham, who chairs the criminology department at Ashkelon Academic College and has studied the Israel Prison Service for many years, and Arik Barbing, a former division head at the Shin Bet security service who has experience foiling terrorist acts at prisons.

Escape from Gilboa Prison Sunday, September 5 Security prisoners who dug under a sink in cell number 5 in wing 2 of Gilboa Prison discover an open space between the floor and the foundation. They continue digging until they pass under the prison's walls. Monday, September 6, 1:30-1:40 A.M. The prisoners, several of whom were transferred to the cell that day, enter the tunnel and escape through it. The guard in the watchtower, which is directly above them, has fallen asleep. 1:49 A.M. A taxi driver notifies the police that he saw several suspicious figures in dark clothes running across the road and hiding in the bushes. 1:58 A.M. A police van arriving at a nearby gas station starts searching the area. An employee tells them that he also noticed a suspicious figure, but it’s unclear whether this is connected. 2:14 A.M. The deputy commander of the Beit She’an Police Station notifies the Prison Service that they suspect the event is a prison break. 2:15 A.M. The Prison Service is on the alert that there may have been an escape, and conducts a prisoner count. 3:29 A.M. After the count, the Prison Service notifies the police about the escape of three prisoners. 4:00 A.M. After viewing the surveillance footage, the Prison Service informs police that six prisoners have escaped. Friday, September 10, 10 P.M. Islamic Jihad members Mahmoud Aradeh and Yakub Kadari apprehended after civilians report two suspicious figures in Nazareth to police Saturday, September 11, 4:30 A.M. Zakaria Zubeidi of Fatah and Mohammed Aradeh of Islamic Jihad are captured in northern village of Umm al-Ghanam Saturday, September 18 The last two fugitives, Iham Kamamji and Monadel Infiat, are captured by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.

In 2015, Finkelstein harshly criticized prison service chief Katy Perry, who at the time headed the service’s human resources department. Finkelstein was the judge who handled a suit by a prison service dentist who had been passed over as head of the agency’s dental department even though she had been found appropriate for the job.

Finkelstein ruled that Perry and the prison service violated an interim court order and blocked the dentist’s appointment by posting the job for external candidates.

Finkelstein also heard a number of highly publicized cases including the trial of Shimon Cooper, who was convicted of murdering his first and third wives. The judge also heard the trials of members of organized crime groups.

But he acquitted a number of prominent defendants as well, and was highly critical of the police work in these cases. He served as military advocate general from 2000 to 2004 during the second intifada, and is thought to have coordinated the legal oversight of targeted killings of terrorists.

Shoham, meanwhile, served on the committee that examined criminal sentencing and has studied riots and hunger strikes in prison. Barbing headed the Shin Bet's cybertechnology division and the division responsible for Jerusalem and the West Bank.