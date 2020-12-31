Registrations for Marriage in Israel Fell by 15 Percent This Year Due to COVID-19

The number of couples registering to be married in Israel fell by 15 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Thursday by the Religious Affairs Ministry.

“2020 passed under the shadow of the coronavirus crisis, in which the uncertainty and instability in everyday life made it difficult for couples to decide on getting married,” said Rabbi Hizkyahu Samin, head of the ministry’s rabbinate and marriage department and author of the report.

3 months to go: Haaretz launches weekly 'Election Overdose' podcast for political junkies. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

In 2020, 30,260 couples registered to get married, compared to 34,083 in the previous year. Samin said that about 10 percent of those who registered to be married did not set a date “due to the uncertainty of being able to hold a wedding in a banquet hall or garden at this time.”

However, “this trend was not evident in the ultra-Orthodox sector, where people learned to live with the crisis,” he said.

“According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel’s population increases by 2 percent annually – 81 percent of it stems from natural growth (the difference between births and deaths) and 19 percent from the migration balance (the difference between those who leave the country and new immigrants). When you add the percentage of those who left the country in 2020 to the number of marriage registrations (13 percent) and the population increase (2 percent), you find that in 2020 the number of people registering to be married was 15 percent lower than in 2019. This takes into consideration that in the past five years there has been a downward trend of some 5 percent in the number of people registering to get married,” he added.

The report notes that according to the Central Bureau of Statistics the number of Israelis holding civilian weddings was 7.5 percent lower, while the number of unmarried couples living together has risen dramatically.

It also says that this is a global trend, unrelated to religion and state issues. Several NGOs, which receive funds from foreign sources, have been set up to encourage couples to be married outside the Rabbinate.

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and women attend the wedding ceremony of the grandson of Rabbi Yosef Dov Moshe Halberstam, religious leader of the Sanz Hasidic dynasty, in Netanya, Israel, March 15, 2016. Credit: Reuters

The most significant reductions in marriages were registered in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Ramat Hasharon and Herzliya. In the first three the number of weddings was about 28 percent lower. In the second three it was some 20 percent lower.

In contrast, in the ultra-Orthodox cities Bnei Brak, Elad, Kiryat Sefer and Modi’in Ilit the number of weddings was 12 percent higher than in the previous year. The ministry operates 160 marriage bureaus countrywide.