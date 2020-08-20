Protesters Across Israel Decry Sexual Violence After Suspected Gang Rape of 16-year-old

More than a thousand protesters gathered on Thursday evening at Tel Aviv's Habima Square and hundreds more in around 30 other locations across Israel following the suspected gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in the southern resort city of Eilat.

Organizers said the case in Eilat was not an isolated one, and was a direct continuation of what they saw as a weak public response to the case last summer when Israeli teenage boys were initially accused of raping a British woman in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, as well as two soccer players recently accused of raping two two 15-year-old girls.

Two 27-year-old suspects have been arrested and remain in custody, and the police said more arrests would take place in relation the the case. According to an individual involved in the investigation, security cameras in the hotel where the incident took place showed people outside the room where the girl was staying and some people going inside. The police are analyzing the footage to identify other men who are allegedly involved.

Open gallery view Protest demonstrate against sexual violence at Habima Square, Tel Aviv, August 20, 2020 Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The organizers of the protest criticized the government’s conduct in dealing with sexual violence and said that programs to prevent sexual violence were underfunded. They also called for programs to teach children from a young age about healthy sexuality and “A government policy that prioritizes funding for social needs and education to prevent violence and domestic violence.” They argued that this should include a social worker in every city to attend to sexual violence cases, “A policy where rapists are tried and receive the punishment they deserve, and a policy where women are not afraid to complain and attention will be paid to them by all agencies.”

The demonstrations were organized by the Women’s March movement and other social action groups.

A coalition of 16 organizations from the gay community also took part in the protest, including the The Aguda Association for LGBTQ Equality, Israel Gay Youth, the Jerusalem Open House and the transgender organization Ma’avarim. The organizations said that the case in Eilat was “The result of a culture that allows and encourages harming women and those who do not fit into gender molds. The culture of rape hurts us all – women, men, girls and boys, and our strength as a society.”

Noa Shpigel contributed to this report.