Pregnant Mother and Daughter Killed in Car Accident on Major Israeli Highway

A 12-year-old girl and her pregnant mother, 30, were killed in a car accident on Highway 6, on Saturday. Medical staff delivered the baby, and sent the newborn, who was in serious condition, for medical treatment.

In addition to the mother and daughter, a 65-year-old man and eight-year-old girl were moderately injured, and six others - including three children - were lightly injured and evacuated to the nearest hospitals.

The initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred when the car in which the mother and daughter were in crashed into the railing, for a reason not yet clear, and a commercial vehicle struck it. The two injured drivers have not yet explained the circumstances of the accident.

A paramedic who arrived at the scene later said: "On both sides of the road stood the two vehicles, with the commercial vehicle turned on its side and the private vehicle crushed." He explained that two of the injured were unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse; the medics immediately began to perform advanced resuscitation operations, and continued to do so during the rapid evacuation to the hospital.

"The other injured, including adults and children, suffered various injuries and were fully conscious. We gave them medical treatment on the spot and referred them to the hospitals," the medic explained.