Pompeo Meeting With Netanyahu in Israel After Erdogan Meeting in Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Friday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after visiting Ankara with Vice President Mike Pence to broker a ceasefire in Turkey's incursion into northeast Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pompeo will brief Netanyahu on U.S. policy in Syria. The two began their meeting at 9:00 A.M.

The U.S. and Turkey agreed Thursday to a five-day cease-fire in the Turks' attacks on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria to allow the Kurds to withdraw to roughly 20 miles away from the Turkish border. The arrangement appeared to be a significant embrace of Turkey's position in the weeklong conflict.

After more than four hours of negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the purpose of his high-level mission was to end the bloodshed caused by Turkey's invasion of Syria. He remained silent on whether the agreement amounted to a second abandonment of America's former Kurdish allies in the fight against the Islamic State.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria a week ago, two days after Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the area.