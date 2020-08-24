Pompeo to Arrive in Jerusalem, First Stop in Tour Promoting Deepening Israel-Gulf Ties

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Israel on Monday, as part of American efforts to enlist additional Muslim countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, in the wake of Israel’s peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates. After Israel, Pompeo is expected to visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is also expected to visit Israel this week, on Tuesday, and meet with his Israeli counterpart Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo would meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem “to discuss regional security issues related to Iran’s malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the U.S. and Israeli economies from malign investors.”

The two are also expected to discuss Washington’s efforts in the United Nations to invoke the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were in place before the deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, as well as establishing diplomatic ties with additional Muslim nations and limiting Israel’s economic cooperation with China.

Israel’s economic ties with China is considered to be the flagship issue of the Trump administration’s foreign policy these days, and the United States is putting heavy pressure on its allies – including Israel – to avoid such cooperation, as much as possible. This is an issue that Israel has been very cautious about in recent years, in part by establishing a mechanism to examine foreign investments in Israel.

Pompeo will also meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Pompeo will continue on from Israel to Sudan, where he will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council chairman General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to “express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship,” Ortagus said. Pompeo will also discuss U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

Senior Sudanese officials have sent seemingly contradictory messages in recent days concerning the country’s willingness to establish official diplomatic relations with Israel, even though in practice such relations have existed for some time – and have even included an overt meeting between Netanyahu and al-Burhan during Netanyahu’s visit to Uganda early this year.

Pompeo will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Bahrain is the country that both Israel and the United States have set most of their hopes on and Pompeo will discuss with the country’s leaders the agreement with the UAE in an attempt to convince them to join the regional initiative. But experts say that Saudi Arabia’s unwillingness to accept the possibility of joining too could very well harm the efforts to recruit Bahrain.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, and Avi Berkowitz, the U.S. special envoy for negotiations in the Middle East, are scheduled to arrive in Israel in early September to discuss these matters, too.

Last week it was reported that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen had met with Sudanese leaders about the possibility of normalizing relations openly. Sudan expects that the United States will remove it from the list of countries that support terrorism – and lift the sanctions that accompany that categorization. Officials in Khartoum expressed hope that this will happen soon, and in the past even said explicitly that this was the goal of the country drawing closer to Israel.

Following the deal normalizing ties between Israel and the UAE on August 13, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haidar Badawi Sadiq said the country is also looking forward to making a peace deal with Israel. Netanyahu welcomed the statement and said it reflects a brave decision by al-Burhan, the chief of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council.

Shortly afterward, Arab media outlets reported that Sudan’s Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din Ismail walked back the claims, saying that a deal with Israel had not been discussed. The foreign minister said Sadiq was not authorized to remark on Sudan’s relationship with Israel. Sadiq was fired the next day.

Pompeo will conclude his Middle East trip in the UAE, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the normalization agreement with Israel and other regional issues.