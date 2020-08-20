Police Use Force to Clear anti-Netanyahu Protest Camp Ahead of Jerusalem Right-wing Protest

The Israel Police began clearing an anti-Netanyahu protest camp near the prime minister's residence on Thursday, ahead of a right-wing protest slated to take place nearby later in the evening.

The organizers of the anti-Netanyahu camp said they do not accept the police's demand that they clear the premises, and some of them - former Shin Bet head Carmi Gillon - chained themselves to nearby roadblocks.

Police said they have started clearing protesters from the site. "After ongoing attempts at discussions with the demonstrators, and in light of their refusal to move to the area allocated to them, police forces started moving them from the site," a statement read.

Former Shin Bet chief Carmi Gillon handcuffs himself to the protest camp

Police said the right-wing protest, which will be held at Paris Square, has been approved, and its organizers are expecting some 3,000 people to attend.

An anti-Netanyahu protest is also scheduled to take place across from the right-wing demonstration. Police intend to block roads near Paris Square and divert traffic to other routes.

Police said that in accordance to the High Court decision Wednesday, loud noises – including horns, drums, and other instruments and noisemakers – will not be allowed after 9:30 P.M.