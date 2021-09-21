Car Ramming Kills Israeli Police Volunteer Looking for Undocumented Palestinian Workers

A 32-year-old volunteer with the police force was killed Tuesday after a car ran into him and a police officer in the northern city of Nahariya, during an operation to find undocumented Palestinian workers.

Both men were taken to the Western Galilee Hospital in the city, where the volunteer was pronounced dead. He was later identified Hosam Zghaiyir, a resident of the predominantly Druze town of Yarka. The officer, 31, was moderately wounded. Police ruled out a political motive a few hours after the incident.

A suspect, a 44-year-old resident of the town of Arraba who police say drives Palestinian workers regularly, was detained a short while after the incident at a nearby police roadblock.

His brother, who police say drove workers from the West Bank to Nahariya on Tuesday morning, was also detained. The two own a construction business together.

A medic at the scene said the two were hit near a construction site. The policemen were called to the area by residents who complained about the noise from the site, and only then, according to police sources, they planned to inspect the workers' permits.

According to a police source, the driver hit the officers twice, underpinning the assessment that the car ramming was intentional, rather than an accident.

Police are working to establish a motive and determine whether any others have been involved in the incident.

An initial investigation ruled out a political motive, despite involvement in the case by the Shin Bet security service. A lawyer for the main suspect also denied any political motive.

The investigation suggested the main suspect sought to prevent the officers from apprehending any of the workers at the site, rather than carry out a premeditated attack.

His lawyer, Tarek Naamneh, confirmed that he employs Palestinian workers from the West Bank, but insisted they all had a valid permit.

Police forces are looking for three workers who fled the site, and are believed to have worked in Israel without a valid permit.

Jack Khoury contributed to this report.