Israeli Police Investigating Stabbing as Possible Terrorist Attack

The police and security forces now view a stabbing incident about ten days ago as a possible terrorist attack.

The police had initially reported that the stabbing victim, a man in his 30s, was wounded in a street brawl, but the case is now being investigated as a possible terrorist attack after witnesses reported that the attacker shouted in Arabic before stabbing the victim.

A gag order has been placed on the details of the case and the identity of the suspected assailant, who is now the target of a manhunt.

According to a security source, the victim and the assailant had had no prior connection, buttressing suspicions that the case involved a terrorist attack. The victim was stabbed a large number of times all over his body and was found by chance by a passerby more than two hours later.

The victim's life was initially thought to be in danger, but he was stabilized after undergoing surgery and is now fully conscious.