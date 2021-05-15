Police Believe Arab Assailants Responsible for Firebomb That Wounded 12-year-old in Jaffa

Israeli police's main line of investigation on Saturday regarding Friday's firebomb attack that wounded a 12-year-old Arab boy in Jaffa, is the possibility that the perpetrators were Arabs who mistook the house for one owned by Jews.

Police are still investigating, and have not ruled out that the assailants were Jewish.

According to a senior police official, four other homes were targeted in the same area on Friday night – all four owned by Jews. The police have not arrested any suspects in the case.

The boy's father, Sabri said, "I don't believe it's Arabs, they should catch them and then we'll see."

"If it had been a Jewish child they would have caught the guy a long time ago," Sabri said. "My house had Ramadan decorations on it. There was a moon with a star on the house next to me, which was also attacked with a firebomb. The houses on Kedem street [that were also attacked] had Ramadan decorations on them," Sabri said. "The police's argument isn't convincing."

"Even a blind man could see that this was an Arab household. Even the TV was on, full blast, with an Arabic-language program. I don't believe that it was Arabs. The police want to agitate, and I'm waiting for them to catch them," Sabri concluded.

The Jaffa Emergency Committee responded by stating that the police made the accusation "without presenting findings or evidence."

They also slammed the police for its "failure to deal with the Jewish terror that is raging," as well as the media coverage, which is argued is "blindly reciting the position of the police, which failed to protect us."

On Friday, A 12-year-old Arab boy was wounded by firebombs thrown at his home in Jaffa, and is in serious condition. He is in an induced coma at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

On Friday night, Magen David Adom emergency services evacuated the 12-year-old boy, who at the time was in a moderate condition with burns on his upper body. His 10-year-old sister was lightly injured in the head.

The boy's father told Haaretz the family was sitting in the living room "when the house was hit, and fire started coming in through the window." The boy's grandfather said the police prevented him from coming to help, "despite the tragedy. How long will it stay like this? And they say we're the terrorists. They lock us in our homes and let the settlers do what they want". Two neighbours told Haaretz "the police protects the settlers, and lets them enter Jaffa. These are militias working with police permission. We don't touch the Jews living here, and treat everyone with respect".

In the central city of Lod, a 15-year-old boy was wounded by police near a mosque. According to the police, the youth tried to throw a fire bomb at police.

Violent riots resumed Friday in Israel's mixed cities, with police arresting dozens of people including a leader of the Islamic Movement and blocking main roads in the north.

The clashes come against the backdrop of Israel's current escalation with Gaza that has seen about 2,00 rockets fired at Israel and fatalities on both sides.