Police Arrest Two Teenage Suspects in Christmas Tree Arson in Northern Israel

Police arrested two 17-year-olds on Sunday on suspicion of burning down Christmas trees in the Arab city of Sakhnin, in northern Israel.

The two, residents of the city, are suspected of burning two trees last week, one outside a Catholic church and the other outside an Orthodox church. The tree outside the Catholic church was set on fire once again on Wednesday, but the two are not suspects in that incident.

In addition to the arson this week, graffiti was spray painted outside the building reading "Only the Prophet Muhammad." Sources in Sakhnin told Haaretz that the tree is now being guarded at night, and that the two suspects tried to ignite the tree. One of them, sources said, threatened the guard with a gun, while the other set the tree on fire.

Sakhnin's mayor, Dr. Safuat Abu Riya, convened an emergency meeting Wednesday of city council members and Christian and Muslim religious leaders. Abu Riya mentioned the tree burning, saying "Sakhnin stands strong as one front against any act that can harm the social fabric and special relations of the city." He added that the attack does not represent the city's residents.

After the trees were ignited last week, Ayman Odeh, the chairman of the Joint List alliance of predominantly Arab parties, condemned the incidents.

"Torching Christmas trees is a despicable act that harms the Christmas spirit, as well as the unity and comradery in Arab society. Our solidarity is stronger than anyone who tries to hurt it. We'll make sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," Odeh tweeted.

Over the past few days, recordings have been shared on social media in which a young Sakhnin resident can be heard cursing out the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. Religious leaders reached out to him to prevent a possible escalation in the city, and he apologized in a video alongside a sheikh and a priest in an attempt to calm the discourse.