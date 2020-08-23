Police Arrest Fourth Suspect in Alleged Gang Rape of 16-year-old Girl at Hotel

Police arrested a fourth person, a 17-year-old boy, on Saturday on suspicion of involvement in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in the southern city of Eilat.

Another 17-year-old was arrested earlier Saturday in connection with the case. According to police sources, it was not immediately clear whether he was in physical contact with the girl or was only present at the scene. He denies any involvement.

Police meanwhile say they have arrived at an estimate of the number of suspects involved, and are currently working to identify them, with one source saying the number is in the double digits.

Two 27-year-old men who were arrested this week have been described by police as main suspects with evidence against them that goes beyond security footage from the hotel.

The girl turned to police last Friday, saying that the rape had occurred two days earlier at the Red Sea Hotel in the southern resort city. The police said she wasn’t a guest at the hotel, but was drinking there with friends. She told police she had been in a dazed condition and was unsure about the exact number of people involved. One suspect said 30 people were involved, but police have cast doubt on the number. The police said they are investigating every claim, however. The police have also decided to boost the presence of police cars in the area of the girl’s home, although there is no information about intent to harass her or her family.

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, hotel security cameras captured heavy foot traffic outside the room the girl was in, with some people entering. Police are analyzing the video to identify additional people to question.

In messages found on one of the adult suspects’ phone, the girl was informed that the alleged rape was filmed. Police are working to locate the videos, if they exist, and prevent their circulation.

On Friday, a 19-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of attempting to solicit their distribution. She wrote in a WhatsApp group she was a member of, “don’t be stingy, share,” after other members of the group asked whether videos of the rape indeed existed.

Later, the 19-year-old apologized and was released under restrictions. Responding to Haaretz’s query about why only she was detained for questioning, while those asking about the videos were not, police said that inquiring about the existence of the footage does not constitute solicitation for its distribution.

One of the 16-year-old girl’s relatives told an interviewer this week: “At this point, we are just trying to process what has happened to us. We want to maintain our privacy and quiet.”