Tel Aviv High School Photo Exhibit Vandalized After Critical Post by Right-wing Activist

A student photo showcase at a Tel Aviv high school of a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vandalized on Tuesday, a day after right-wing activist and rapper Yoav Eliasi, who goes by the stage name “The Shadow,” condemned the exhibit on Facebook.

Since the Facebook post, Herzliya Gymnasia high school has received threats, the school’s principal, Ze’ev Degani, told Haaretz.

The exhibition was created by a 12th grade student at the school to mark Human Rights Day, which was officially observed on December 10. The student went to one of the regular protests in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence and took pictures of the demonstration as an example of freedom of expression.

“At the Herzliya Gymnasia, they have an exhibition showing a man stomping on a picture of Netanyahu as Hitler and flying Palestinian Liberation Organization flags as heroes,” Eliasi wrote in his Facebook post, in which he called the school’s principal “an extreme left-wing, dangerous man who is brainwashing the students with pure hatred for the right-wing.”

Degani, the principal, told Haaretz that he has been subject to threats since the comments were posted on Facebook. “The secretary’s office was called and told they would come to the school and create disturbances,” he said, adding that he was considering filing a police complaint over the vandalism but expressed skepticism regarding how the police would respond.

“The attempt to threaten the students and harm the Gymnasia, it's not so simple. We will continue to protect our students and their ability to express themselves,” he said.

The student who created the photo display was very upset by the incident, Degani noted, “especially due to the fact that he had taken photos of the demonstration and had not expressed any position” himself on what took place there.

The student knew that the Gymnasia would be supportive of any photo project he would undertake but was hurt to see that school had not managed to protect him, Degani added.