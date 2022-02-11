Pegasus Scandal: Experts Say '90 Percent Chance' Phones of Ex-finance Ministry Officials Hacked

Experts who examined the cellphones of two former Israeli government officials said they are over 90 percent certain that the phones had been hacked, after the officials' names appeared on a reported list of targets who were hacked by police.

Former Finance Ministry Director General Shai Babad and former Transportation and Finance Ministry Director General Keren Terner-Eyal had handed their phones over to ZecOps, a company specializing in identifying cyberattacks on cellphones, following a report from the financial daily Calcalist that said that police were tracking them, even though they are not suspected of any crimes.

ZecOps does not know who carried out the attacks, nor whether the phones were hacked by the same people or organizations. A forthcoming examination will uncover how the phones were hacked.

Last month, Calcalist reported that the Israel Police have been using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware; on Monday, the paper published a list of 26 officials, journalists, activists and other public figures who it said were targeted with Pegasus. Babad and Terner-Eyal's names appear on that list.

According to ZecOps' findings, spyware had been used against the two officials on-and-off since the beginning of 2020 and ending just days ago. The tracking of Babad's phone stopped on February 1; Terner-Eyal's phone ceased to be tracked on Thursday.

While examining the phones, the experts found that the devices had behaved bizarrely – Babad's phone, for instance, recorded that it had been turned off for two months, something the former finance ministry official said did not happen.

Former Justice Ministry Director General Emi Palmor, whose name also appears on the list published by Calcalist, sent her phone to be examined as well. Initial findings show suspicious activity, but the results are not yet final. Palmor said that she sent them a relatively new device, and that she may have also been attacked on her previous phone.

Babad oversaw the Finance Ministry while it was under Moshe Kahlon's authority, until Yisrael Katz took over the ministry in June 2020. Terner-Eyal replaced him, but left that post after four months, due to disagreements with Katz. Both of them now work in the private sector. Palmor directed the Justice Ministry under ministers Tzipi Livni and Ayelet Shaked, and was fired by Minister Amir Ohana in 2019.

The three officials requested from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday that authorities examine whether their mobile phones were compromised by spyware. A preliminary examination conducted by the police found no indications that their phones had been hacked, police sources said.

A team appointed within the Justice Ministry to examine the case of police use of spyware presented its preliminary findings regarding the list of 26 names. According to the team, the police tried to track, with court authorization, three of the people who appear on the list, and succeeded in hacking only one of them. A source in the prosecution said last week that the police reported that they hacked the phone of Shlomo Filber, the former Communications Ministry director general who turned state's evidence in the Netanyahu corruption trial.

This week, several ministers, including Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the police's use of spyware. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that if the Justice Ministry team finds that spyware was indeed used illegally, the government will go "all in to a commission of inquiry – the broadest and most official."