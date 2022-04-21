Palestinians Skirmish With Israeli Cops Escorting Jews on Temple Mount

Dozens of Palestinians clashed with police forces at Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Thursday morning after hundreds of Jews attempted to reach the site with police protection.

Palestinians shot fireworks and threw stones at the police, barricading themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the ensuing clashes. The police responded by firing sponge-tipped bullets and tear gas at the Palestinian, injuring at least one, according to Palestinian reports. The clashes are ongoing.

Thursday marks the last day that Jewish visitors will be allowed to ascend to the Temple Mount until the end of the month of Ramadan, in ten days.

Meanwhile, Israel will impose a curfew on Palestinians from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip from 5 P.M. on Thursday until Saturday evening for the festival of Passover, though worshipers from the West Bank will be able to arrive at Al-Aqsa for Ramadan prayers.

On Wednesday, police arrested seven Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem on suspicion of involvement in throwing firebombs from the mosque at the police officers that day.

According to the police statement, one of the firebombs fell on the mosque's entrance carpet and caused a fire which was immediately extinguished.

Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, responded to this morning's clashes and said "If Israel thinks that the continued desecration of the mosque will change its character, then they are greatly mistaken.

Open gallery view The right-wing Flag March in Jerusalem, on Wednesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

"What the settlers are doing in Al-Aqsa will lead to a direct confrontation in every sense," Haniyeh added.

On Wednesday, hundreds of right-wing activists defied police orders and marched toward the Old City's Muslim Quarter during a Flag March, with some 20 people managing to breach police barriers and reach Damascus Gate. The individuals were later turned back by police.

Police also arrested two Palestinians in the area, one on suspicion of throwing a bottle at security forces, and the other on suspicion of throwing stones.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Wednesday, with the Emirati foreign minister expressing his appreciation for the steps Israel is taking to calm tensions according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.