Palestinian Woman Shot Dead After Opening Fire at Jewish Settlement, Israeli Army Says

A Palestinian woman was killed on Wednesday by Israeli military fire after an attempted attack at a settlement near the West Bank city of Hebron, amid growing tensions in the region as fighting between Israel and militant groups in Gaza continues.

No Israeli casualties were reported in the incident.

The Israeli military said the woman, armed with an M16 rifle, opened fire at soldiers and civilians at the Elias junction near the entrance to the settlement of Kiryat Arba.

The woman was the fifth Palestinian killed following a suspected attempted attack since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry has reported that since May 10, 23 other Palestinians, including four minors, have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, and another 5,164 have been wounded. Although the ministry does not provide detail regarding their respective conditions, most are said to be in mild condition.

On Tuesday, three Palestinians were killed and at least 182 wounded, as clashes erupted Tuesday in the West Bank after the Palestinians had declared a "Day of Rage."

Two Israeli soldiers were also injured, as gunfire was exchanged between Palestinians and IDF troops in Ramallah. Two Border Police companies are set to be redeployed in the West Bank, with the Central Command expected to finalize the decision on Tuesday night. These companies were deployed in Israel's mixed Jewish-Arab cities to quell the rampant violence that erupted there last week.

The ministry said that 182 people have been wounded in clashes with the Israeli army so far, the majority of them by live fire. Nine of them are in serious condition.

The IDF said that 1,500 people took part in the "riot" at Beit El and also identified a separate incident earlier in the day in Hebron in which a Palestinian attempted to detonate himself, but was shot and killed by Givati Brigade troops.

There were further flash points around Nablus, Bethlehem, Tulkarm and Salfit, where 18 wounded Palestinians were evacuated to hospitals.

On Sunday, a Palestinian driver was shot dead by Israeli forces after a suspected car-ramming attack in East Jerusalem, and seven police officers were lightly to moderately wounded.