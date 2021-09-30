Palestinian Woman Shot Dead After Attempted Stabbing, Israeli Police Say

A Palestinian woman was shot to death by Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday morning after she tried to stab officers, police said.

The Palestinian media identified the woman as 30-year-old Asra Hazimiya. According to police, Hazimiya, a resident of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, approached officers at the Chain Gate, on her way out of the Temple Mount.

She then pulled out a knife and tried to stab them, who responded by shooting at her, according to police. No Israeli casualties were reported, and medical staff declared Hazimiya dead at the scene.

About two weeks ago, a Palestinian man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and seriously wounding a man resident in Jaffa. Although his victim was a Christian from East Jerusalem, a police source said that the assailant wanted to target Jews during Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Earlier that week, two people were moderately wounded in a stabbing attack outside Jerusalem's central bus station, an incident which "undoubtedly represents an escalation," according to the city's police chief, Doron Turgeman.

Earlier this month, a Border Police officer was lightly wounded during an attempted stabbing attack near Lions' Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. The suspect was shot, and later succumbed to his wounds.