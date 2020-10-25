Palestinian Teen Killed During Chase With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

A Palestinian teen was killed Sunday during a chase with Israeli soldiers north of Ramallah. The Palestinian Health Ministry, quoting the director of the Ramallah Medical Center Ahmed al-Beitawi, said the teen died after being struck in the neck. The Israeli army said he lost consciousness during a foot chase, fell and hit his head.

The teen, Amer Abdel Rahim Snobar, 18, from the village of Yatma, died after being hit by a rifle butt in the neck, Al-Beitawi said. The Palestinian Health Ministry statement said his body was brought to the hospital at 3 A.M. and doctors there diagnosed him with severe injuries on the back of his head indicating violence.

A Red Crescent representative told Haaretz that the organization was asked by the IDF to come to the Hugo Chavez Hospital in Turmus Ayya: "We got there and the teenager was at the entrance of the hospital. We saw that there was an attempt to resuscitate him and give him medical care, apparently by the army. A Red Crescent ambulance brought him to the Ramallah Medical Center, but when he got there he had no signs of life."

The Red Crescent emphasized that they were not present at the scene, and only transported Snobar from the hospital in Turmus Ayya to the medical center in Ramallah.

An Israeli army statement said forces were called to the area after reports of stone-throwing at a civilian car. The soldiers identified two suspects and during a foot chase, one of the suspects lost consciousness, fell and hit his head.

Soldiers gave Snobar first aid and following resuscitation efforts pronounced him dead at the scene, the statement said, adding that soldiers did not beat Snobar.

An Israeli defense official told Haaretz that soldiers did not come in contact with the suspect until they gave him first aid, nor did they fire at him.